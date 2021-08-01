“It’s a whole concept of fighting,” Jewett said. “You’re learning things on the fly to get stronger and reach a new potential. I feel like track is like where you reach new potentials. You find your own superpower within the race. Whether it’s somebody that runs in the back, or somebody that runs in the front, or somebody that runs a part of the race differently, that’s their power. And it’s cool to test your power and abilities against somebody else. And getting stronger as a human being — that’s such a cool concept to me, that we can push our bodies and push our limits.”