Late Sunday night in Tokyo, Jacobs started to introduce himself. The timing of his surge, for him, was not a coincidence. Last year, after a childhood, adolescence and young adulthood without a father, Jacobs reached out to his father. They have not visited in person, but they have become long-distance correspondents. They are not close — Jacobs said he does not know what his father does for a living. The budding relationship, two and a half decades overdue, has given Jacobs peace.