They each failed on their three attempts, so as the exhausted friends came together for a hug afterward, the official with a clipboard and headset proposed the question: Did they want to go forward with a jump-off to decide who would win a gold medal? The men looked at each other and smiled. “Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked, and as the official nodded, the men once again embraced one another.
“History, my friend,” Barshim could be heard saying to Tamberi, who eventually ran around the track by himself to collapse and cry. The corners of the stadium with delegates and coaches erupted into cheers, as it did several minutes earlier, when on another end of the stadium, Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas set a new world record in the triple jump with a mark of 15.67 to become the first woman from her country to win a gold medal. The three jumpers competed in the distant backdrop of one another on Sunday night, but they had brought some Olympic joy to Tokyo.
“We didn’t even answer, we just enjoyed the moment, because we want it so much,” Tamberi said. “We are very good friends.”
The gold medal completed Barshim’s medal set — he won bronze in London and a silver in Rio — and it not only gave Tamberi his first medal, but also solidified his place as one of the world’s best. But Barshim and Tamberi didn’t flinch when proposed with a possible jump-off on Sunday night, because of their commitment to each other — and because both men knew the decision would symbolize sportsmanship.
“It’s really a spirit of sportsmanship, I would say,” Barshim said.
Barshim and Tamberi met at a world junior championships track meet in Canada 11 years ago — “I was like,” he’s crazy Barshim said of Tamberi — but as they continued to cross paths at meets across the world, they became both close friends and competitors. Their respect for one another only deepened after both went through similar major ankle injuries. The injury had knocked Tamberi out of the Olympics in Rio in 2016, and it upended Barshim’s season two years later.
“We just understood each other. We became friends. I’ve been in his wedding,” Tamberi said. “We want to win, we want to beat each other. But still we know how hard it is to do this sport.”
Tamberi was a captivating presence on Sunday night, bringing the cast that he had worn on his injured ankle. It was inscribed with the words “Road to … Tokyo,” with the year 2020 crossed out and replaced with 2021 — and he clapped toward the crowd as he made a string of flawless jumps. As Barshim, who was rocking thick sunglasses for each jump, cleared each bar on each of his first six attempts — first at 2.24, then 2.27, 2.30, 2.33, 2.35 and finally 2.37 — Tamberi followed suit, keep a field loaded with talent at bay.
That included Belarus’s Maksim Nedasekau, who cleared 2.37 but finished with bronze after he was unable to jump 2.39. It also included 22-year-old JuVaughn Harrison, who is the first American man to compete in both the high jump and long jump at the same Olympics since 2012, and who turned in a resilient performance on Sunday night, clearing 2.27 on his third and final try to stay alive. Harrison, eventually moved into sixth place after jumping 2.33, but he eventually missed his jumps at 2.37 and 2.39 before finishing seventh.
By the end of the competition, which lasted well over two hours, other jumpers watched as both Barshim and Tamberi tried to clear 2.39. They heard a small roar from delegates and coaches from the other end of the empty stadium after Rojas set the world record.
When Barshim and Tamberi couldn’t reach 2.39, American Shelby McEwen, who finished 12th, wondered how they would settle it. He was in awe when both decided to share the gold medal.
“That’s great sportsmanship, spiritually, mentally. That was good teamwork,” McEwen said. “Just showing the love of high jumping, of track and field. That was great sportsmanship by those two guys, and I’m proud of both of them.”
Tamberi was still beating his chest with his fist in front of cameras more than two hours after his victory, even after he had said goodbye to Barshim for the night, the man he will now always be linked to in Olympics lore.
“I would never share it with somebody else,” he said, his cast form 2016 still in his hand. Tamberi spotted his father out of the corner of his eye in the bowels of National Stadium as he met with reporters. “My story is a message,” he said, before giggling and abruptly stopping his session to high jump over some railings.
He ran as fast as he could to his sprinting father in the tunnels, and both let out screams as they hugged. A few moments later, Tamberi returned to finish his session.
“I can’t realize it,” Tamberi said, out of breath. “I’m still thinking it’s a dream.”