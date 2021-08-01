The 24-year-old had two more vaults to go with the chance to earn an Olympic medal. She had a solid performance, with just a hop on each of her vaults. She waved as she walked off the podium — a goodbye to her career in a mostly empty arena — and then she waited. As the first gymnast to perform, Skinner had to watch seven of her competitors try to outscore her 14.916. But some of the top contenders had landing errors, and U.S. teammate Jade Carey, who qualified with the second-best score behind Biles, appeared to trip on the runway and couldn’t execute the vault she intended.