The good news for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn is that there presumably won’t be any NFL duties getting in his way late Sunday night, when his sister, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, competes Monday morning in Tokyo in the final of the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Actually, there’s even better news for Quinn, which is that Camacho-Quinn is a favorite to win the event representing Puerto Rico after setting an Olympic record of 12.26 seconds in the event during a semifinal heat on Sunday.
Later on Monday, two other hurdlers with notable NFL ties will go head-to-head in a semifinal heat of the women’s 400 meters. American Anna Cockrell will have the attention and support of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom her brother, Ross Cockrell, plays cornerback. Four lanes over representing Colombia will be Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough.
In a meeting room Saturday morning at the Lions’ practice facility, a large screen that might ordinarily be used to dissect practice results or film of upcoming opponents was instead devoted to a live feed of Gonzalez’s qualifying heat. When she set a personal best and national record time of 55.32 seconds to advance to the semifinals, Blough jubilantly celebrated — as did a number of teammates and coaches who had slipped into the room behind him.
Blough, a backup to starter Jared Goff, said afterward that he didn’t realize he would have so much company, and that he and his wife greatly appreciated the support.
“I knew some of the players wanted to watch, and [Coach Dan Campbell] made it available to everybody and brought the whole staff down,” said Blough, who first started dating Gonzalez while they were attending high school in Texas. “It made us feel so loved, man. … [It] made her emotional and cry. That’s what it’s all about. This is a family and it’s what we’re trying to build. It was very special.”
When the semifinal heat gets underway on what will be early Monday morning in the United States, video monitors at both the Lions and Bucs’ facilities will be set to show the race.
“I’m super-excited for her. Obviously we’re here and we’re in camp, but it’s a very nice distraction,” Ross Cockrell, 29, said recently of his 23-year-old sister, who was also in the same qualifying heat as Gonzalez and finished .05 seconds behind Blough’s wife.
While talking to reporters on Sunday, Cockrell revealed some of the motivational advice he’s offered his sister.
“She was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, so I tell her, ‘Just be a five-star, you know?’ She’s very talented, she’s just a beautiful person inside and out.” said the veteran defensive back, who helped Tampa Bay win its own version of a gold medal in February. “So I don’t tell her too much. Just breathe, just do it, and let your light shine.”
The length of a possible trip to Tokyo and concerns about jet lag would probably have precluded Quinn, Blough and Cockrell from trying to pop over for a quick visit to the Olympics even if Japan wasn’t barring almost all visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Quinn was able to make the journey to Rio de Janeiro in 2016, however, to see his sister — who runs for Puerto Rico, where their mother was born — compete in those Summer Games.
Unfortunately, Camacho-Quinn experienced heartbreak after she won a qualifying heat but was disqualified in the semifinals for hitting the second-to-last hurdle and tripping over the final one.
Quinn, then with the Los Angeles Rams, who allowed him to take a break from training camp, said at the time he nevertheless “couldn’t have been more proud.”
“I’m acting like I ran the Olympics,” Quinn said after returning to the Rams’ camp in August 2016. “I’m so happy for her. She’s 19 [and] had a real, legitimate shot at it. It just didn’t work in her favor this time.”
Camacho-Quinn can earn redemption and then some this year, but one Olympian who most certainly hasn’t had things go as planned in Tokyo is Simone Biles. In the wake of the four-time gold medalist’s decision to pull out of the gymnastics team event and subsequent individual competitions, among those expressing support for her has been her boyfriend, Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens.
Via his Instagram account on Thursday, Owens shared photos of himself and Biles while declaring his determination to “ride with you through whatever baby.”
“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday,” wrote Owens, now entering his third NFL season. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again.”