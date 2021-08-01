Some of that is just fighter talk, the kind of bold declaration boxers make because boxers must carry a perpetual bravado. But there is also a confidence about this American team. Torrez has slowly climbed through the national program, getting better and better until he came into these Olympics as the third-seeded super heavyweight. Ragan and Davis are professional fighters who were added back to a team when the coronavirus pandemic canceled this spring’s Pan American qualifier, leaving their replacements unable to build enough points for the Olympics.