On Friday, following his silver medal swim in the men’s 200-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics, Murphy answered a question about doping concerns in swimming by telling reporters, “It is a huge mental drain on me throughout the year to know that I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean. It frustrates me, but I have to swim the field that’s next to me. I don’t have the bandwidth to train for the Olympics at a very high level and try to lobby the people who are making the decisions that they’re making the wrong decisions.”