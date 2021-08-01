Lee said she can generally tell on the first release skill whether she’s going to be able to make the hardest routine. “When I get nervous, I just start rushing it and I change my technique a little bit,” she said, and that requires her to break apart some of those valuable connections. These instantaneous modifications give her a better chance of finishing the routine without a fall. She still hit a clean routine Sunday, which allowed her to add a third medal to her Olympic collection. She now has one of each color.