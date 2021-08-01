But by the time Lee caught her first release element, she felt off. Lee was too close to the bar and couldn’t properly swing into the skill she’s supposed to perform immediately afterward. The routine that usually features exciting series of connected skills instead turned into a disjointed affair. Lee said later she was proud because “there were so many times in my bar routine where I could have given up and jumped off,” she said, “but I didn’t.” She also knows it wasn’t her best work.
Lee earned only a 14.500, nearly a point lower than the highest mark she received on that apparatus in Tokyo. As the first competitor with seven athletes still to go, she assumed her medal chances had already faded. She forgot to bring the shoes the American gymnasts are supposed to wear on the medal podium. But that didn’t matter, she thought. She wouldn’t need them.
“I thought I was done,” Lee said.
But as other gymnasts made mistakes, Lee suddenly needed that podium attire. Lee barely held onto her position on the medal stand; two gymnasts, including the final competitor, earned just one-tenth of a point less than Lee. So after it all ended, Lee walked onto the floor to receive the bronze medal wearing the sneakers of Jade Carey, a teammate who performed in the vault final earlier Sunday evening.
Lee said she feels more disappointed when she makes mistakes on this apparatus, “because bars is something I cherish,” she said. “So when I do mess it up, it really sucks.”
This uneven bars final was billed to be a thrilling showdown between Lee and Belgium’s Nina Derwael, two of the world’s best on the apparatus. Both scored between 15.200 and 15.400 during each of the three previous rounds of competition, but only Derwael could replicate that performance. She won the gold with a 15.200, and Anastasia Ilyankova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took the silver with a 14.833.
Lee thinks she might have put too much pressure on herself in this final, and the days after winning the all-around gold turned into a whirlwind of distractions. But the ability to medal with that nervy routine is still a testament to her technique and ability on the apparatus.
The routine she usually performs has the highest difficulty value in the world. It features two major sequences of release elements. First, she flies over the high bar in a straight-body position and connects that to a full-twisting salto down to the low bar. Once she catches, Lee immediately brings her feet to the bar and flings her body back up to the high bar. As she swings forward, she performs another release element.
After that, there’s still another major combination to go. Lee executes a release skill on the high bar, then connects that to a salto to the low bar and immediately propels herself back to the high bar with a release skill that includes a half twist. All of that flying happens over the course of about 20 seconds.
Of the routine variations Lee has tried, “this is the hardest one, but the most exciting one,” she said. “I thought it would be the coolest because I feel like my bar routine is so unique, and you don’t really see a lot of connections back-to-back like that.”
That version of the routine gave Lee a boost in the all-around final. But just as she did during the apparatus final, sometimes she has to think quickly and adjust, essentially splitting those two major sequences into additional pieces. When competing for a bars medal, she performed the first three elements in isolation and missed another connection during the second series of skills.
Lee said she can generally tell on the first release skill whether she’s going to be able to make the hardest routine. “When I get nervous, I just start rushing it and I change my technique a little bit,” she said, and that requires her to break apart some of those valuable connections. These instantaneous modifications give her a better chance of finishing the routine without a fall. She still hit a clean routine Sunday, which allowed her to add a third medal to her Olympic collection. She now has one of each color.
“It's really cool,” Lee said. “I just wish my bronze medal was like a beam medal or something. Not bars.”
In Tokyo, Lee performed four bars routines and managed the most difficult version twice. Lee’s routine in the apparatus final had only a 6.2 difficulty score, compared to the 6.8 she receives for the other version. Derwael’s routine earns a 6.7 in difficulty. Derwael edged Lee in the qualifying round, they earned the same score in the team final, and Lee finished a tiny margin ahead during the all-around final. But the gap was much wider in the last, and most important, edition of this bars battle.
Soon, Lee will head to Auburn to begin her college career. That less stressful environment could be a helpful mental reprieve. But she hasn’t ruled out a possible return to elite competitions, especially now.
“I think I’m going to want to come back anyways, just to redeem myself,” Lee said, “because this is not how I wanted to get my bars medal.”