Today in Tokyo
A week ago, MyKayla Skinner thought her gymnastics career was over. Now she’s an Olympic medalist.
TOKYO — A week ago, MyKayla Skinner nearly boarded a plane back home to Arizona. Her experience at the Olympic Games had ended, and so had her gymnastics career. She hadn’t advanced to any finals, so she would forever be an Olympian, just not an Olympic medalist. At first, she was devastated. But after a couple of days, Skinner felt content and ready to dive into a life without gymnastics.
Then she received a text that her teammate and close friend Simone Biles knew needed to be sent quickly. Skinner couldn’t leave Tokyo just yet. Once Biles withdrew from the team final and her status for the upcoming apparatus finals remained unclear, Skinner realized her career might not have actually ended. She found out Saturday that Biles had officially withdrawn from the vault final. By Sunday evening, Skinner was back in a leotard, stepping in as the alternate. One final moment in her career awaited.
In 9.80 seconds, a broad-shouldered, baldheaded Italian man born in Texas shocked the world
TOKYO — Before he lined up among the fastest men in the world, in the final hours before he believed he could run faster than them for 100 meters, a broad-shouldered, baldheaded Italian man born in El Paso named Lamont Marcell Jacobs received a text message. The message came from another man named Lamont Marcell Jacobs. “I am junior,” Jacobs said. “He is senior.”
The message read: “You can do it. We are with you.”
Jacobs dreamed to make the final of the men’s 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. No Italian man ever had, and despite the place of his birth, Jacobs identified fully as Italian. Lamont Marcell Jacobs Sr. conceived a child in Texas with an Italian woman in the mid-1990s. When Jacobs was 6 months old, his parents separated. Jacobs has not seen his father since.
Jacobs believes his father was watching Sunday night, when the globe fixed its gaze on a strip of brick-red vulcanized rubber inside National Stadium. Jacobs dug his spikes into the blocks on Lane 3. He sprinted faster than he ever had before.