The Olympics continue in Tokyo, with plenty of action set for Day 10. A host of track and field events are on tap, with finals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and the men’s long jump. The gymnastics meet rolls on, with Jade Carey set to compete for the Americans in the floor exercise after defending gold medalist Simone Biles withdrew from the individual event. And the U.S. women’s soccer team faces continental rival Canada in the tournament semifinals, airing live on USA at 4 a.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates from the Games.