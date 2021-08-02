But Olympic medals had eluded her. In her one other Olympics, in 2016, she won her first match, then lost in the quarterfinals. Several times in the years since that loss in Rio de Janeiro, she thought about quitting the sport, torn by the pain of a damaged shoulder that wouldn’t heal for three years.
So even though she walked into the Makuhari Messe Hall thinking she was going to win gold on Monday, she didn’t hate the silver medal hanging from her hands.
“It’s nice to come back with some hardware,” she said.
Then she added: “It’s been a tough couple of years, and it’s more than I would have had if I hadn’t have come back to wrestling, so I’m very proud of this silver medal.”
Sometimes everyone talks so much about the chase for gold that people forget to look at the joy of winning a medal of any kind. When Gray considered giving up wrestling the last few years, she knew she’d be throwing away any hope of holding any Olympic medal, of watching the U.S. flag rise toward the ceiling and know what it’s like to have the world looking at her as she gazed at the flag.
“It’s really heavy,” Gray said as she let the medal twirl.
A few years ago, she had decided to walk away from wrestling after these Olympics. She and her husband were going to have a baby, and she considered motherhood a full-time job. And that was before the Olympics were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. She’s 30, that age where other women in the sport start to think seriously about walking away.
The woman who beat Gray on Monday night, Germany’s Aline Rotter Focken, is a good friend, someone Gray invited to her wedding. Like Gray, Rotter Focken is 30, and she recently announced she would retire following these Olympics. Late Monday night, as she wore her gold medal, Rotter Focken said she still plans to leave. If anything, winning the gold has made that choice easier.
But Gray would not make such a commitment. She sounded like she wants to pursue a sixth world championship later this summer and then — well, she doesn’t know.
“I made some big decisions on whether I wanted to come back in 2017,” she said. “My husband and I were planning to have a baby when the pandemic hit. So maybe I’ll start a family. I’m just waiting to see what plans unfold. My coach talked me back into wrestling a few years ago and he said ‘don’t rush your life, let it unfold.' And I’m taking things in stride.”
Gray said she likes the advances that women have made in wrestling. She sees wrestlers who are stronger and faster and she believes they are an example of how the sport has grown for women.
“People aren’t just fans, they’re just committed to that [support],” she said. “Women deserve that. Women deserve great coaching and opportunities that the men have. And that opportunity is happening now and I’m just a piece of that.”
On Monday, Gray never quite got into her match against Rotter Focken. Nothing worked. Later, Gray praised Rotter Focken’s defense and lamented that her friend’s long body made it hard for her to gain leverage. She noted that Rotter Focken “squashed” her “to the ground.”
But she offered no real assessment for her defeat. She had little to say.
“It’s been three minutes, so any diagnostic thing would be ‘Ahhh, I lost,’” she said.” But it’s much more than that. It sucks to lose.”
Late Monday night, she held her silver medal, studying it, noting that the attached ribbon looks strong — not like the flimsy cloth on some awards she has won that falls off after a few days. The medal seemed sturdy. On a night she thought she would win gold, it was a small reward.