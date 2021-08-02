Nomi, who was accompanied by a team of 13 technicians at the Olympics, has gone to great lengths to imbue his robots with humanlike qualities. CUE5 shoots with a typical motion, picking up the ball off a rack with two hands, bending at the knees, using its left hand as a guide hand, executing the shot with its right hand from above its right shoulder and following through with a flick of the wrist. The robot is even programmed to wave to the crowd as it enters and leaves the court.