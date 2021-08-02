Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told Polish radio on Monday that Poland has been in touch with Tsimanouskaya’s representatives and “is ready to accept Tsimanouskaya and guarantee her protection and continuation of her sports career.” On Sunday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz tweeted that his country has offered the sprinter a humanitarian visa.
Why are so many migrants coming to one of Europe’s smallest countries? Blame Belarus, officials say.
Late Sunday, Tsimanouskaya asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and issued a plea to the International Olympic Committee.
“I have been pressured and they are trying to take me out of the country without my consent, so I am asking the IOC to intervene,” she said in a video that circulated on social media on Sunday.
The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors’ advice about her “emotional and psychological state.”
But in an Instagram story, Tsimanouskaya said that was a lie. The 24-year-old was scheduled to run the women’s 200-meter race on Monday. But she said she was removed from the team due to “the fact that I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches,” according to Reuters.
In a video posted on Instagram, she criticized Belarusian Olympic officials for allegedly deciding once she was already in Tokyo that she must run the 4x400-meter relay — for which she had not trained — after other members of the team were found ineligible because they had not completed the proper doping testing.
International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said IOC officials met with Tsimanouskaya on Sunday night to ensure her safety.
“She assured us and has assured us that she feels safe and secure,” Adams said in a news briefing Monday. “The IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue to have conversations with her and the Japanese authorities to determine the next steps in the upcoming days.”
Tsimanouskaya stayed at an airport hotel on Sunday night, and officials spoke with her again Monday morning, Adams said. IOC officials have asked the Belarusian National Olympic Committee for a full written report and will discuss next steps.
Tsimanouskaya went to the Japanese police station on Sunday night and requested protection when she arrived at Haneda Airport, Adams said. Officials representing the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and Japanese law enforcement agencies are involved with the situation, he said. The athlete was under the supervision of “authorities,” Adams said, but he declined to specify which agency or country. Any criminal matters for potential investigation would be up to the police, he said.
Adams did not have any details about how she ended up at the airport.
“She told us yesterday, very clearly, in no uncertain terms, that she feels safe and secure,” Adams said.
Although Tsimanouskaya did not directly criticize Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian National Olympic Committee is run by Lukashenko’s eldest son, Victor Lukashenko. In the past year, facing the greatest opposition challenge to his 27-year reign, Alexander Lukashenko has brutally cracked down on any dissent, prompting many citizens to leave the country and seek refuge from its Baltic neighbors.
In a brazen display in May, Lukashenko sent a MiG-29 fighter jet to force a civilian plane to land as it was flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania. Belarusian authorities then arrested one of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of an opposition media outlet.
E.U. agrees to impose sanctions on Belarus, bars E.U. airlines from country’s airspace, after authorities forced down a Ryanair jet
Tsimanouskaya told Belarusian sports news outlet Tribuna in an interview Sunday night: “I am afraid that in Belarus they might put me in jail. I am not afraid that I will be fired or kicked out of the national command. I am worried about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus.”
Tadeusz Giczan, editor in chief of the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, said on Twitter that Tsimanouskaya’s husband has fled Belarus and is now in Ukraine.
Lee reported from Tokyo.