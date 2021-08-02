Warholm had created a sliver between them, but Benjamin had waited for this moment for two years, since their showdown at the world championships. Benjamin summoned a kick. Warholm summoned his, too, and the margin grew.
Tuesday morning under oppressive humidity at National Stadium, Benjamin broke his rival’s world record. He still won the silver, because so did Warholm. Warholm crossed in an astonishing 45.94 seconds, lowering the mark he had set a month ago by .76 seconds. Benjamin finished in 46.17 seconds, which aside from one man would have radically reset the record, too.
Warholm, by official ranking the best track and field male athlete in the world, screamed when he saw the clock and ripped his singlet in half. Benjamin, a University of Southern California alum of Antiguan heritage, crouched on the track with a bemused countenance framed by a white headband. He had run faster than any man in history aside from the one next to him. What else could he do?
Benjamin’s silver led a packed morning for some of the biggest names in U.S. track and field. At her fourth Olympics, 34-year-old Brittney Reese continued one of the most distinguished careers in U.S. track and field history. Introduced as “one of the greatest long jumpers of all-time,” Reese leaped 6.97 meters on her second jump and won silver, adding it to her London gold and Rio de Janeiro silver, her 11th medal at an Olympics or world championships.
Noah Lyles of Alexandria, another irrepressible young sprinter aiming for gold at his first Olympics, cruised into the men’s 200 meters semifinals with a low-effort, 20.17-seconds preliminary time, first in his heat. In another 200-meters prelim, Erriyon Knighton — at 17, the youngest member of the U.S. track team — won in 20.54 seconds.
Allyson Felix, goddess of American track at her fifth Olympics, began her quest for a U.S. record 10th track and field medal with a first-place finish at 50.84 seconds in her 400-meters heat that pushed her into the semifinals. A 35-year-old mother, Felix has entered these Games with expectations no different than prior years.
“My goals are always the same,” Felix said. “The meaning and motivation is different. That’s definitely adjusted. I don’t want to limit myself.”
Matthew Centrowitz, defending his surprise 1,500 meters gold from Rio de Janeiro, made it out of the first round in with a breezy 3:41.2 run, second in his heat. Will Claye, a double silver medalist in the triple and bronze winner in the long jump, qualified for the finals in eighth at 16.91 meters.
For all of that, Benjamin and Warholm provided the best show here, if not anywhere. They had circled one another since the 2019 world championships, when Warholm beat Benjamin. They had not raced between then and the Olympics, but they had competed across continents. At the U.S. track and field trials in June, Benjamin missed breaking Kevin Young’s 29-year-old world record by five-hundredths of a second. Days afterward, at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Warholm smashed the record, lowering it to 46.70 seconds.
Before the semifinal, Benjamin and Warholm chatted in the call room. As they walked to the track, Benjamin bumped fists with Warholm and told him, “Let’s just make it through until tomorrow.”
“I feel like the media sometimes tries to pin me against him, but it’s not really like that at all,” Benjamin said. “He’s a really cool guy. We just want to go out there and have fun and run fast times. It’s not like he’s sitting there, and I don’t talk to him at all. We’re pretty casual.”
The presence of Warholm in his semifinal heat Sunday ramped anticipation for the track world. Benjamin aimed to treat it as a normal semifinal, which for him means taking the lead early, nailing his steps and making a languid trot toward the line to finish in the top two. After the last hurdle, Warholm continued in a sprint. “Is he going to keep going?” Benjamin thought. “Or is he going to shut this down?”
Benjamin decided to shut down, giving Warholm the victory. It was easy to wonder whether Warholm had used the homestretch as a psychological tactic.
“If it was, it didn’t work,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin showed why he should become a sports star in the United States. Only 24 and blessed with a slender, strong hurdler’s build, Benjamin could be the first American hurdler to challenge Edwin Moses for longevity and breadth of accomplishment.
After an international life, he has won friends in the Norwegian press. After Warholm talked with them for 47 seconds after the semis, several Norwegian sportswriters ambled over to ask Benjamin about the race, and he charmed them for more than six minutes.
Benjamin has come realize he has to watch what he says. In one signal of his greatness, Benjamin has become a major figure in Norway, in the way what’s going on with the Yankees matters to Red Sox fans. After the first round, Benjamin was asked whether the gold medalist would need to break the world record.
“I’m really trying to avoid that question, because the Norwegian media has been butchering me about that,” Benjamin said. “They say I talk about it too much. But if it takes it, it takes it. I’m here to win a gold for Team USA. I don’t even care if it’s a world record or not. I’m just here to win gold for my team and myself.”
Benjamin did more than anyone could have hoped, yet Benjamin won silver. He was greater than great on the only day, against the only man, it was not good enough.