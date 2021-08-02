For all of that, Benjamin and Warholm provided the best show here, if not anywhere. They had circled one another since the 2019 world championships, when Warholm beat Benjamin. They had not raced between then and the Olympics, but they had competed across continents. At the U.S. track and field trials in June, Benjamin missed breaking Kevin Young’s 29-year-old world record by five-hundredths of a second. Days afterward, at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Warholm smashed the record, lowering it to 46.70 seconds.