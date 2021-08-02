While everyone had given their gold-medal projections to Li, a remarkable 21-year-old who sleeps on the floor ahead of competitions because beds are “too soft,” and many had projected a medal for Robles, the native Californian who had trained in a Texas garage during bleak pandemic days, some had projected Hubbard as a medalist, also. Hubbard started off in the upper realm of aspirants among the 10 competitors, with the weight she originally chose for her first lift, 115 kilograms (253 pounds), tied for third among the aspired first-lift weights. A backstage camera showed her seated with a light smile and a quick nod. Thirty-eight minutes and 17 lifts went by in the competition before she had to appear, as the athletes who had pegged lesser weights for openers went about their lifting.