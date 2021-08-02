The subtext here, I suppose, is that expressiveness and grace are the women’s portion of athletic virtuosity, while the men’s domain is power, strength, stony silence and the decisive thud of a stuck landing. The result is that women, in the context of the event, seem contained by it, a form of subservience framed as the agency of artistry. Performing, excelling, yes — but also dancing for our entertainment. Why shouldn’t the men be more dancerly in their presentations? Why must the women, since a lack of music counts as a deduction? It’s a tough discrepancy to shake when the sport only seizes our collective attention once every few years.