The Tokyo Games have at least 163 LGBTQ out athletes participating by Outsports’ count, more than three times the number in the Rio Games. The Tokyo Games are the first to have a Pride House — a more inclusive environment for Quinn and others — officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. Transgender athletes have been allowed to participate in the Olympics since 2004, with their numbers steadily increasing. Laurel Hubbard, a New Zealand weightlifter, was considered a medal contender and the first transgender competitor in individual sports but did not complete any of the first three lifts in the 87-kilogram competition Monday.