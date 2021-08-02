That morning, at the start of the final lap of a qualifying heat in the 1,500 meters, a runner in front of Hassan had stumbled. Hassan tried to hurdle her but instead was clipped, twirling her body midair before landing on her right side. The 28-year-old from the Netherlands rolled over as the pack glided away down the track. It looked as her quest to become the first athlete to win three gold medals in distance running at a single Olympics was over.