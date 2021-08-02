Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
But Hassan quickly climbed to her feet and broke out in a dead sprint — eventually passing every runner, including four in the last 50 meters alone, to win the heat in 4:05.1. The first leg of Hassan’s golden treble attempt was completed in the 5,000 meters Sunday night, but the feat only remained possible because of what Hassan had pulled off earlier.
“Just finish the race,” she said she told herself later, ahead of the 5,000-meter final. “Just finish this race, and I want to focus on the 10,000 and 1,500 kilometer … but I have to do my best.”
Her best was plenty good Monday night in the 5,000 meters, as she finished in 14:36.79, even on a wet track swamped by a torrential downpour earlier in the evening. She found another gear at the start of the final lap, near the spot of her ugly spill earlier in the day. The fall and near-loss in the heat, during a preliminary race in which she was supposed to cruise, had exhausted her.
“It was taking away my confidence, because I was so tired … I couldn’t calm myself down,” she said. “In the evening, I was so tired. I didn’t even warm up very well. I just — a couple laps. … I was thinking no way, gold.”
Those 12 hours will only add to the legend of the Ethiopian-born Hassan, who became the first-ever Netherlands female athlete to medal in a distance event. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri won silver, while Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze.
Hassan became the first woman to win both the 1,500-meter and 10,000-meter world titles at the same meet in Doha in 2019. That she is aiming to achieve those titles in addition to Monday’s 5,000-meter gold medal run in Tokyo has left her competition in awe.
“To have a fall and remain to have that composure and come out here and win the 5,000 is pretty crazy,” said American Karissa Schweizer, who finished 11th in the 5,000-meter final. “I can’t imagine. I’m just wrapping my head around the five and the ten, and she has a whole other three heats in there. Pretty crazy. It will be obviously incredible if she can pull that off.”
Hassan has a quick turnaround: She will race in a 1,500-meter semifinal on Wednesday. She was asked late Monday night, after one of the most grueling days of her career, what might be her strategy to win gold in that event.
“After what happened this morning, all the drama, I don’t care,” she said. “Step by step, I’ll do my best.”