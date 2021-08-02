The beam final is Biles’s last opportunity to perform in Tokyo, and her competitive future after these Games remains unclear.
Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics as one of the highest-profile athletes in the world, and she was expected to earn up to five gold medals. She could have become the first woman in more than 50 years to win back-to-back all-around titles, and she might have gotten a new vault named for her. The mental toll of those external pressures became too much to handle, she said after the team final, and it began to affect her gymnastics.
During Biles’s lone appearance in the team final, she became lost in the air on her vault, stalling midway through. She explained what happened afterward as “having a little bit of the twisties.” That term refers to when a gymnast loses her sense of air awareness. Sometimes an athlete might twist when she had not intended to or she might not complete the proper number of twists. Biles said the twisties had affected her on each apparatus since she arrived in Tokyo, and that mind-body disconnect can be dangerous, particularly with the difficult skills Biles performs.
On beam, however, Biles’s routine does not include many twisting elements. Her eponymous dismount is a double-twisting double tuck, but even if she chooses to perform a simpler skill instead, she could still be a medal contender. For Biles, this routine might be less about a medal and more about ending her time in Tokyo on a positive note.
“I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to,” Biles, 24, said after the team final. “I don’t know if it’s age. I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came here, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. So that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.”
After Biles received a flood of encouragement and empathy on social media, she tweeted, “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”
In the qualifying round, Biles earned the seventh-highest score on beam (14.066) after she took several steps backward out of her dismount. Even with that mistake, Biles’s mark was fewer than two-tenths of a point away from the third-highest score. At the 2016 Games, Biles won a bronze on beam in addition to four golds in other finals. She is a three-time world champion on the apparatus. Biles will compete in the final alongside teammate Sunisa Lee as the gymnastics competition in Tokyo concludes.
During all of the individual finals, Biles has cheered from the stands with the other U.S. Olympians who weren’t competing. Lee won the all-around gold medal and a bronze on bars, and MyKayla Skinner, a close friend of Biles, earned a silver on vault. Skinner thought her gymnastics career had ended a week before when she didn’t advance to any finals, but Biles’s withdrawal opened up a spot in the medal competition that Skinner filled as the alternate.
“She’s just been so awesome the last couple days,” Skinner said. “After everything she’s gone through, it’s really cool to see how strong she’s being.”