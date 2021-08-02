Tuesday’s game tips off at 12:40 a.m. Eastern time and can be found on Peacock. Follow along for live updates.
U.S. to face Spain as FIBA sets men’s basketball quarterfinals
TOKYO — The eight-team bracket for the men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is officially set, and Team USA will face Spain in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Following the completion of group-stage games Sunday, FIBA organizers held a draw to set the four quarterfinal matchups for the final phase of the tournament. The results:
- Slovenia (3-0 in Group C) defeated Germany (1-2 in Group B) in the first quarterfinal
- The United States (2-1 in Group A) will face Spain (2-1 in Group C) at 12:40 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday
- France (3-0 in Group A) will face Italy (2-1 in Group B) at 4:20 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday
- Australia (3-0 in Group B) will face Argentina (1-2 in Group C) at 8 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday
Per the terms of the draw, teams in the same group were not allowed to face each other in the quarterfinals. Also, the United States was unable to face either Germany or Argentina — who finished third in their respective groups — because it didn’t win Group A.
The Americans’ path to a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal is no cakewalk. Spain’s roster includes three current NBA players — Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Willy Hernangomez — as well as former NBA players Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Rudy Fernandez, Pau Gasol and Sergio Rodriguez. While Spain won the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the U.S. team defeated Spain in a pre-Olympics exhibition in Las Vegas last month.
If the Americans beat Spain, they will face either Australia or Argentina in the semifinals. In pre-Olympics exhibitions, the United States beat Argentina but lost to Australia.
The United States will not face France or Slovenia unless it reaches the gold or bronze medal game. The French eliminated the Americans from the 2019 FIBA World Cup and then scored an 83-76 victory in the opening game for both nations at the Tokyo Olympics. After its victory over Germany, Slovenia is a perfect 17-0 with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in the lineup, including 4-0 in Tokyo.
Last time out: U.S. men’s basketball routs Czech Republic
SAITAMA, Japan — Kevin Durant got his record-setting work done early and then kicked back to celebrate.
The U.S. men’s basketball team defeated the Czech Republic, 119-84, at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday, improving to 2-1 in Group A play and advancing to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The forceful comeback victory, keyed by Durant’s 23 points, qualified as a big relief for Team USA, which lost two July exhibitions, dropped its Olympic opener against France and trailed the Czech Republic for the entire first quarter.
“The losses at the beginning put a laser focus on how you have to play with these rules, in this environment, against these talented teams who execute wonderfully,” Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich said. “If you do not have respect for your opponent, you’re going to be in big trouble.”
Luka Doncic and Slovenia blow out Germany to reach semifinals
TOKYO — The men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics opened with Slovenia beating Germany, 94-70, on Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is now 17-0 with Slovenia, posted 20 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists in the win. Zoran Dragic added a team-high 27 points for Slovenia (4-0 in Tokyo), who advanced to the semifinals, in which it will face the winner of France and Italy.
“When you have Luka, everything is easy. He’s not coming here to show off. He’s coming here to help the team and have fun," Slovenia Coach Aleksander Sekulic said after the win. "I have an easy job. I just need to put him on the court.”
Slovenia, which gained its independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, is making its first appearance in the Olympics.
Team USA and Spain will meet in the second game of the quadruple-header at Saitama Super Arena. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Australia and Argentina, who will face off in the final game of the day.
The semifinals will be held Thursday. The gold and bronze medal games will be held Saturday.
USA Basketball’s Jerry Colangelo still expects gold
SAITAMA, Japan — USA Basketball Chairman Jerry Colangelo remains confident that the Americans will claim their fourth straight Olympic gold medal despite an opening loss to France and a spotty showing in its exhibitions on the road to Tokyo.
“If we win, that’s going to put to rest a lot of the things that have been said, the doom and gloom,” Colangelo said during a virtual interview last week. “If we don’t win, people will have their opportunity to take shots at anyone as much as they wish to, for whatever reasons they choose. I’m the one that has to look in the mirror and know that I gave my best. And I’ll tell you in advance, the answer is yes [I did]. I believe we’re going to win. And if we win, then we can have a good a good night.”
Team USA enters a high-profile showdown with Spain in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 record. To defend its gold medals from the 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, USA must win three consecutive games in an eight-team knockout-style tournament. USA has eliminated Spain from the last four Olympics, including wins in the gold medal games in 2008 and 2012.
Yet Spain won the 2019 FIBA World Cup, while USA finished seventh in its first international tournament under Coach Gregg Popovich. Colangelo absolved Popovich and his assistants — Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright — of any blame for USA’s six losses in international competitions and exhibitions since 2019.
“This staff is as hard-working as you can ask for, trust me,” Colangelo said. “[Popovich] is a very committed guy, he’s very focused. He feels he’s got some things he wants to get accomplished here. He’s got a track record in terms of USA Basketball that he would like to see rectified, and so there’s a lot at stake for him. In terms of our total staff, I think they’re terrific guys. Great basketball guys. I have great trust in them. I don’t think they’re responsible for anything that’s happened. I really don’t.”