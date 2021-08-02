Day 11 of the Tokyo Games is set to feature one of sports’ biggest names in a dramatic return: Gymnast Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam final at 4:50 a.m. Eastern time after withdrawing from several events to prioritize her mental health. Across two sessions of track and field, finals will be contested in the women’s long jump, men’s 400-meter hurdles, men’s pole vault, women’s 800 meters and women’s 200 meters. And the U.S. men’s basketball team faces Spain in a quarterfinal beginning at 12:40 a.m. Eastern time. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo

  • The beach volleyball competition has reached the quarterfinals, and the top U.S. women’s team of April Ross and Alix Klineman faces a German duo at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday.
  • Athing Mu, a 19-year-old of South Sudanese heritage from New Jersey, owns the fastest time in the world this year in the women’s 800. A gold medal and the American record are on the table for her when the race begins at 8:25 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
  • At last month’s U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon, Gabby Thomas was a revelation. She will try to earn gold in the women’s 200 meters at 8:50 a.m. Eastern.
  • U.S. men’s boxing is seeking an Olympic renaissance, and Americans Duke Ragan and Keyshawn Davis will fight for medals.
