Cheetham showed Crouser data that a FlightScope device had culled from the throws he made in Tucson. He had thrown the shot about 14½ meters per second and released it at a 33-degree angle. It had traveled more than 23 meters, making him the third man in history to surpass that mark. Cheetham explained that if Crouser could make the same throw but launch the shot closer to 35 degrees, he would heave a 16-pound iron ball farther than any human in history.