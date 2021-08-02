Today in Tokyo
Your TV guide to upcoming action
MONDAY, AUG. 2 (late events)
Soccer
8 p.m. — Women’s semifinal — NBC
Gymnastics
8 p.m. — Women’s floor exercise, final — NBC
Track and field
8 p.m. — Women’s 200 meters, men’s 400 meters and women’s 400-meter hurdles, semifinals; men’s steeplechase and women’s 5,000 meters, finals — NBC
8 p.m. — Men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump, finals; women’s 400 meters and men’s 200 meters, qualifying rounds — NBC (live)
8 p.m. — Women’s 400 meters, men’s 200 meters and men’s 1,500 meters, qualifying rounds; men’s 400-meter hurdles and women’s long jump, finals — CNBC (live)
Beach volleyball
8 p.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — NBC (live)
Wrestling
10 p.m. — Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg, quarterfinals; Greco Roman 77 kg and 97kg, repechages; women’s freestyle 62kg, quarterfinals; women’s freestyle 68kg, repechages — Olympic Channel (live)
TUESDAY, AUG. 3 (Early events)
Basketball
12:40 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — Peacock (live)
8 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — USA (live)
Soccer
4 a.m. — Men’s semifinal — NBC Sports Network (live)
Gymnastics
4 a.m. — Men’s parallel bars, men horizontal bar and women’s balance beam, finals — Peacock (live)
Diving
2 a.m. — Men’s springboard, final — CNBC (live)
Track and field
6 a.m. — Men’s 110-meter hurdles, men’s 5,000 meters and men’s shot put, qualifying rounds; men’s 200 meters, semifinals; men’s pole vault, women’s hammer throw, women’s 800 meters and women’s 200 meters, finals — Peacock (live)
Wrestling
5 a.m. — Greco Roman 77kg and 97 kg, finals; women’s freestyle 68kg, final; Greco Roman 67kg and 87kg, semifinals; women’s freestyle 62kg, semifinal — Olympic Channel (live)
Volleyball
12:05 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — NBC (live)
9:50 a.m. — Men’s quarterfinal — USA (live, joined in progress)
Beach volleyball
8 a.m. — Women’s quarterfinal — NBC Sports Network (live)
Water polo
1 a.m. — Women’s quarterfinals — USA (live)
How launch angle analysis is helping U.S. shot putters
In May, after a track and field meet called the Tucson Elite Classic, Phil Cheetham showed Ryan Crouser the future. This, Cheetham told Crouser with pure confidence, is how he would set the shot put world record.
Cheetham’s version of a crystal ball was an Excel spreadsheet. The spreadsheet contained a matrix of distances, launch angles and speeds. Cheetham, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s director of sport technology, created it using radar tracking systems from TrackMan and FlightScope. The high-tech devices professional golfers employed to hone their swings, it turned out, could make an impact on a sport that has been contested, in some form, since one cave man challenged another to a rock-throwing contest.
Cheetham showed Crouser data that a FlightScope device had culled from the throws he made in Tucson. He had thrown the shot about 14½ meters per second and released it at a 33-degree angle. It had traveled more than 23 meters, making him the third man in history to surpass that mark. Cheetham explained that if Crouser could make the same throw but launch the shot closer to 35 degrees, he would heave a 16-pound iron ball farther than any human in history.
Simone Biles returns after missing several events
U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles will perform in Tuesday’s balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced Monday, marking a return to competition in the final event of the Olympic meet.
Biles withdrew from last week’s team final after one rotation, citing the need to prioritize her mental health, and subsequently decided not to compete in the all-around competition or the apparatus finals for vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.
The beam final is Biles’s last opportunity to perform in Tokyo, and her competitive future after these Games remains unclear.