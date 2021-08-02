A win in Kashima on Monday means the United States will advance to face either Sweden or Australia in the final.
Monday’s match kicks off at 4 a.m. Eastern time and can be found on the USA Network. Follow along for live updates.
How the U.S. got to Monday’s semifinal
After a slog of a group stage, which included a stunning loss to Sweden, the U.S. women’s soccer team beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals to move on. If you like your soccer with a side of tension, that victory was the match for you.
Here’s Chuck Culpepper’s recap from Yokohama:
They jetted over here and got sort of lost in stagnation, then eked into the Olympic quarterfinals looking blah, then found their quality Friday night, then saw their opponent find its quality, then mustered on toward penalties while having enough goals nixed by offsides — four! — that it looked like some sort of goofball offsides clinic.
And then look here, they’re still going. The United States women’s national soccer team carries on because the seen-it-all goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped one penalty in the 81st minute and two in the shootout, including a lid-lifter from the great Vivianne Miedema. It carries on because Megan Rapinoe smashed one last penalty rightward and upward to the roof to make it 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 in the fray with the Netherlands. And it carries on because it knows how, even as it just treated those who care to palpitations.
“Aw, you guys aren’t surprised,” Rapinoe said to laughter among the reporting corps. “Come on. This is who we are.”