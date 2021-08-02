The U.S. women’s soccer team continues its campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, facing Canada in the semifinals.

It has been a shaky Olympic tournament for the powerhouse Americans, who opened the Tokyo Games with a loss to Sweden in the group stage. The U.S. beat the Netherlands on Friday to advance to the semifinal round.

A win in Kashima on Monday means the United States will advance to face either Sweden or Australia in the final.

Monday’s match kicks off at 4 a.m. Eastern time and can be found on the USA Network. Follow along for live updates.