And then look here, they’re still going. The United States women’s national soccer team carries on because the seen-it-all goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped one penalty in the 81st minute and two in the shootout, including a lid-lifter from the great Vivianne Miedema. It carries on because Megan Rapinoe smashed one last penalty rightward and upward to the roof to make it 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 in the fray with the Netherlands. And it carries on because it knows how, even as it just treated those who care to palpitations.