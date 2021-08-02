The U.S. women’s national soccer team came to the Olympics to win gold, just as it had in London and Beijing and Athens and all the way back to Atlanta in 1996, when the sport debuted at the Games. It is the standard to which they hold themselves. No manner of roster deconstruction or explanation about a transitional period will stop the casual fan in the United States from looking at the result, seeing a 1-0 loss to Canada in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, and saying, “Canada? Really? Huh. Bummer.”