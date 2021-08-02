After the pandemic hit and Allman’s training schedule was interrupted, there were times when she wanted to quit. She was training at a local high school. Her best finish the year before was seventh at the World Athletics Championship in Doha, and there was little to suggest that she might be a medal favorite in Tokyo — until she took a trip to Rathdrum, Idaho, last August for a small meet. She set the American record at 70.15 meters, and her confidence swelled. Allman and her coach, Zeb Sion, focused on pattern-setting and the importance of nailing the first throw of each competition.