TOKYO — Athing Mu’s gold medal was no surprise. The 19-year-old from New Jersey owns the fastest time in the world this year in the women’s 800-meter event and breezed to victories in both her preliminary heat and the semifinals, commenting afterward that she never knows what to do when her race ends, so she just kind of wanders around. Her competitors, meanwhile, tend to litter the track, doubled over and gasping for air.

But to watch Mu dominate Tuesday’s final with ease in 1 minute 55.21 seconds — a new national record that put her ahead of Britain’s silver medalist, Keely Hodgkinson (1:55.88), and the United States’ bronze medal winning Raevyn Rogers (1:56.81) — was still a thing of beauty. She positively chews the track with her long, loping strides that set her ahead of her shorter competitors and made her the front-runner of nearly ever race she has run this year.

When she greeted her loved ones at Tokyo 2020′s virtual fan wall, viewing her family through teleconference screens from home, she smiled and yelled, “Where’s your enthusiasm?!” Perhaps they, too, are just so used to watching her win.

This is a developing story and will be updated.