But to watch Mu dominate Tuesday’s final with ease in 1 minute 55.21 seconds — a new national record that put her ahead of Britain’s silver medalist, Keely Hodgkinson (1:55.88), and the United States’ bronze medal winning Raevyn Rogers (1:56.81) — was still a thing of beauty. She positively chews the track with her long, loping strides that set her ahead of her shorter competitors and made her the front-runner of nearly ever race she has run this year.
When she greeted her loved ones at Tokyo 2020′s virtual fan wall, viewing her family through teleconference screens from home, she smiled and yelled, “Where’s your enthusiasm?!” Perhaps they, too, are just so used to watching her win.
