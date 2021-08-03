After 13 years, 11 medals in major competitions, four Olympic appearances and zero doubt that she was among the best long jumpers ever, it couldn’t get any better than this for a send-off. Her young rival, Malaika Mihambo of Germany, had just overtaken Reese for gold with a 7.0-meter (22-foot 11.6-inch) jump on her sixth attempt, and after Nigeria’s Esa Brume couldn’t clear that number on her last try, the only one left was Reese. She was guaranteed at least silver with only her final jump remaining.
“I’m used to beating people on the sixth jump,” Reese said, and she thought she would do the same as she bolted down the runway. She launched at the line and floated above the sand. After she landed, Reese waited a few moments for the score to come in, eventually looking at the screen above the stadium, which read: 6.84.
The 27-year-old Mihambo jumped up and down as she celebrated her gold. Reese, with her second silver medal in as many Olympics, went and found her younger American teammate, 22-year-old Tara Davis, who was crushed by a sixth-place finish. “You’re the future,” Reese told her before walking off the field one last time.
“It just shows how the sport is about to change with the younger athletes coming up,” Reese said. “I’ve done all I can, and it’s time to move on.”
Reese seemed at peace with both her decision to retire after these Olympics and with how they ended after her last jump Tuesday. She wants to spend more time with her son, who is beginning to play sports of his own, she said. These Olympics didn’t energize her the way the other three had — not without fans — but it was a gift to be able to control her own ending.
“It’s kind of funny how I ended my career that way,” she said. “But I’m grateful. I’m blessed.”
But Reese didn’t exit before reminding everyone of her résumé, of a career that has often been overlooked in a sport in which track events garner more attention than field events. Reese finishes her career with eight gold medals in international competition, including at the 2012 Olympics in London, as well as three silvers, including at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and now in Tokyo, where after her performance she was asked where she ranks among the sport’s all-time best.
“I am. Point blank. I’ve got 11 medals, individual medals at that. I think I have eight golds and three silvers,” she said, as if she had lost count.
“It just sucks. If I was on the track side of the sport,” she said, her voice trailing off. “Just being on the field side, it just doesn’t get the attention it deserves.”
On the track, Rai Benjamin’s silver in the men’s 400-meter hurdles led a packed morning for some of the biggest names in American track and field. Noah Lyles of Alexandria, Va., another irrepressible young sprinter aiming for gold at his first Olympics, cruised into the men’s 200 meter semifinals with a low-effort, 20.17-second preliminary time, first in his heat. In another 200-meter prelim, Erriyon Knighton — at 17 the youngest member of the U.S. track team — won in 20.54 seconds.
Allyson Felix, a goddess of American track at her fifth Olympics, began her quest to match a U.S. track and field record 10th medal with a first-place finish at 50.84 seconds in her 400-meter heat that pushed her into the semifinals. A mother and 35 years old, Felix has entered these Games with expectations no different from prior years.
“My goals are always the same,” Felix said. “The meaning and motivation is different. That’s definitely adjusted. I don’t want to limit myself.”
She ran at the Olympics in spikes made by a company she owns. Felix, who left Nike after it wanted to cut her pay after she delivered her daughter, Camryn, in 2018, founded her shoe company Saysh this year with a focus on female athletes.
“I feel so proud,” Felix said. “It’s the first time stepping on the track I can say that I feel proud for what we stand for, for what we’re building, and for focusing on women, who have far too long been overlooked.”
Matthew Centrowitz, defending his surprise 1,500-meter gold from Rio de Janeiro, made it out of the first round with a breezy 3:41.2 run, second in his heat. Will Claye, a double silver medalist in the triple jump and bronze winner in the long jump, qualified for the triple jump finals in eighth at 16.91 meters (55 feet 5.7 inches).
Reese had one of the final stages of the morning session. The durability and longevity of her career was on display throughout this Olympic cycle, and she narrowly missed winning her second Olympic gold medal Tuesday.
Her best jump, 6.97 meters (22-10.4), came on her third try, and she followed with jumps of 6.87 (22-6.4) and 6.95 (22-9.6) to narrowly hold on to the gold medal position during the late rounds. But Mihambo, the 2019 world champion, produced what Reese said she was hoping for: a jump of seven meters, which was ultimately enough to win it. Brume took the bronze with a jump of 6.97, finishing behind Reese on a tiebreaker.
“I had expectations. I thought I was going to come in and jump seven meters, and I didn’t,” Reese said. But she found solace in the fact that she was passing the torch to Davis, who considers Reese a hero and who had a poster of Reese hanging in her room as a kid.
Reese remembered that Tuesday, when she was asked about her underrated career, about how much more it would be appreciated if her event weren’t overshadowed within her own sport.
“I was not placed here for that. I was not placed here for the attention. I was placed here to inspire,” she said. “And I hope I did that in my career.”