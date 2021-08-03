She increased the workouts to three days a week, retreating home to bed afterward, but she’d also talk about the experience with her therapist. Each week her panic decreased and she felt better. She realized that instead of running away from wrestling, she needed to confront it. Her physical risk of getting a concussion wasn’t greater, but she had been so worried about getting more concussions that anytime her head was touched her body would tense. That was putting her in more danger. Part of her fear, she noticed, was the thought that people were trying to intentionally hurt her by hitting her head. She started working harder, and for the first time she thought about the Olympic trials scheduled for April 2020.