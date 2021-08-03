Greg could tell Mondo had no fear, possessed inherent kinetic grace and loved the sport enough to work at it. It became a matter how tall he would grow. Pole vaulters who are too short lack the leverage to clear the highest bars, and pole vaulters who are too tall lack the coordination to execute the aerobic maneuvers at the top of a jump. There are some great pole vaulters who stand an inch shorter than 6 feet or taller than 6 foot 3, but not many. Duplantis settled at 6 feet.