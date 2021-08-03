The American trio of sprinters bidding for a medal sweep in the men’s 200-meter race faced stiff competition in the three semifinal heats Tuesday but managed to qualify for the final.

The most surprising result involved Noah Lyles, who grinned and mugged for the cameras as the runners lined up for the first heat. He took an early lead but eased up two strides from the finish line and wound up in a photo finish with Canada’s Aaron Brown and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. All finished in 19.99, but Brown and Fahnbulleh earned the automatic berths and Lyles qualified based on his time. Automatic qualifiers draw the preferred middle lanes in the next round, so Lyles will come into the final with something of a disadvantage.

Afterward, Lyles said he wasn’t worried about missing the final and that he was going with what he said was “the plan.” Although he said he tied for first in the heat by time, he admitted that the approach “was a little risky.”

Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old phenom, was first in his heat, taking it in 20.02 seconds. Kenny Bednarek was second in his with a time of 19.83 seconds, trailing Canada’s Andre De Grasse’s 19.73 in that heat.

Also qualifying were Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards (20.10) and Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer (20.13).

This is a developing story and will be updated.