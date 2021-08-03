The most surprising result involved Noah Lyles, who grinned and mugged for the cameras as the runners lined up for the first heat. He took an early lead but eased up two strides from the finish line and wound up in a photo finish with Canada’s Aaron Brown and Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh. All finished in 19.99, but Brown and Fahnbulleh earned the automatic berths and Lyles qualified based on his time. Automatic qualifiers draw the preferred middle lanes in the next round, so Lyles will come into the final with something of a disadvantage.