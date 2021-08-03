Afterward, Lyles said he wasn’t worried about missing the final and that he was going with what he said was “the plan.” Although he said he tied for first in the heat by time, he admitted that the approach “was a little risky.”
Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old phenom, was first in his heat, taking it in 20.02 seconds. Kenny Bednarek was second in his with a time of 19.83 seconds, trailing Canada’s Andre De Grasse’s 19.73 in that heat.
Also qualifying were Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards (20.10) and Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer (20.13).
