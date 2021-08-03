Saunders, who has spoken of battling depression in the years following her fifth place finish at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, added that she would be taking a break from social media to take care of her family and her mental health.
Clarissa Saunders, a resident of Charleston, S.C., was in Orlando with another of her daughters when she passed away, Raven Saunders’s coach said. Family members of U.S. Olympians have been provided with airfare to and accommodations at an Orlando theme park for watch parties sponsored in part by NBC and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
In response to Saunders’s tweet, three-time Olympic gold medal winner Tianna Bartoletta said that she was with Saunders’s mother and sister Tanzania at Monday night’s watch party.
“Just know we surrounded Clarissa and Tanzania with lots of love and laughs,” wrote Bartoletta, 35, who won gold in the long jump in 2016 and in the 4x100m relay in 2012 and 2016. “Take your time Raven, we’re here for you.”
In a joint statement, USA Track & Field and the USOPC offered their “most sincere condolences” to Saunders, who reportedly had planned to return to the United States on Thursday. A spokesperson for USATF did not immediately respond to a question about whether those plans may have changed in the wake of her mother’s death.
“Her mother leaves behind an incredible legacy in her daughter for who we are so proud and grateful to call our teammate,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Saunders family during this difficult time.”
Describing Clarissa Saunders as a “cherished member of the Charleston community,” mayor, John J. Tecklenburg said in a statement, “She was Raven’s strongest supporter, and joined us just this past Friday to cheer her daughter on as she qualified for the Olympic shot put finals. On behalf of the citizens of Charleston, we pray for Raven and her family, and join them in grieving this unimaginable loss.”
In a TV interview during that Charleston watch party, Clarissa Saunders said that being unable to go to Tokyo to support her daughter in person was a “bummer” but added, “She knows we’re here cheering for her.”
In Tokyo, Raven Saunders gained notice for more than her silver medal, just the third Olympic medal won by a U.S. woman in the shot put. She cut a striking figure with her appearance, including close-cropped hair dyed purple and green and face masks adorned with the garish grins of cartoon characters the Hulk and the Joker, and for raising her arms in an 'X' shape as she stood on the podium. Saunders, who is openly gay, explained that the gesture represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”
“Everything that I’ve been through mental health-wise, injuries, financial, being able to really invest everything I’ve had mentally and physically and be able to walk away with a medal, and be able to go out here and really inspire so many people of the LGBTQ community, so many people who have been dealing with mental health issues, so many people of the African American community, so many people who are Black all around the world,” Saunders said Sunday. “I really just hope I can continue to inspire and motivate.”
Saunders returned to social media later Tuesday to pay further tribute to her mother.
Sharing video clips, Saunders wrote on Instagram, “My heart and my soul cries out [right now], but I [know] my mom is in a great space. I’ll miss your love, your smile, your hugs, your advice, your jokiness, your random twerks [laughing emoji]. Our last conversation was one of the best ever. Mama I know you love me with every fiber in your body. I’ll make sure Tanzy is ok and taken care of. You’re [sic] grandkids when born will know how wonderful and beautiful of a woman you were.”