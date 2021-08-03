Biles performed a solid beam routine with just minor errors, including a break in a connection and a downgraded dismount that slightly lowered her difficulty score. She earned a 14.000, enough for the bronze medal. She entered these Games projected to earn up to five gold medals, but this return to the competition floor turned into a significant triumph.
After Biles nailed her dismount with just a hop on the landing, she embraced her coach again and then U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee, who placed fifth in this final. She waved to the crowd, her time at these Games complete, and then jumped up and down when she noticed someone in the stands had brought cutouts of her dogs.
China’s Tang Xijing performed an excellent routine just before Biles competed. Biles could not top that score of 14.233, which eventually gave Xijing the silver. Biles had to wait through the rest of the lineup to see whether she would medal. Multiple other gymnasts, including Lee, had significant mistakes that kept Biles in medal contention. Guan Chenchen, a 16-year-old from China, entered the final as the gold medal favorite after leading the field in the qualifying round. Chenchen was the last gymnast to perform, and her precise routine received a gold medal-winning 14.633.
Biles has dominated this sport for nearly a decade, winning four gold medals in Rio de Janeiro and 25 medals at world championships through the years, but during last week’s team final, she finally appeared human. The emotional toll of years of competing with these immense expectations became too much.
Biles wanted this Olympics to be about herself — her own joy and only the expectations that came from within. But she began the competition still feeling pressure from the rest of the world as it marveled at her transcendent ability and assumed she would never waver from those heights that no gymnast had reached. For years, Biles never did.
And then she stalled while suspended in the air during a vault. The partnership between her mind and body that had served her well for so long suddenly disconnected. She felt lost. All the past achievements meant nothing in this moment, and she couldn’t escape that rattled mental space she had entered. Biles started struggling in training after the qualifying round, and this dangerous phenomenon, known in gymnastics as “the twisties,” derailed her run through the Olympics. She still attended every session of the competition — cheering from the stands as Lee won the all-around title and Americans stood on the podium after each apparatus final — but she couldn’t take part.
After a week away from the competition floor, Biles returned for this beam final. The apparatus doesn’t include as many skills usually affected by that disorienting mental block. Only Biles’s usual dismount, her eponymous double-twisting double tuck, posed a challenge in that regard. She opted to instead perform a simpler double pike, still one of the harder dismounts attempted at these Games. That routine proved to be plenty — not for the gold that had long been the standard but for a medal that probably will carry just as much worth to Biles.