On the beam, Biles was very good, not her best. Because her normal dismount involved twisting, she had to change it to something simpler, a choice that would lower her score. When she flipped off and landed, she smiled, then bounded down the stairs into Landi’s arms. Waiting for her score, it was as if all No. 392 needed to race out of the gym to meet her mom for a ride. She pulled on her sweatpants. She yanked on some socks. She might have yawned. When 14.000 popped up — a score that already trailed China’s Xijing Tang — she nodded.