McLaughlin, three days shy of her 22nd birthday, has it all now: the world record, the gold medal, the rush of oncoming fame. The daughter of Dunellen, N.J., may win another gold at these Olympics, in the 4x400-meter relay, and there’s an outside chance it may even happen alongside Muhammad. One woman is entering the peak of her powers, and the other is holding on to hers. Together, they produced one more epic.