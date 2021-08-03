McLaughlin recently had taken the world record from Muhammad, but for at least another 40 meters Muhammad remained the Olympic champion. McLaughlin wanted that title more than anything. She would have to take it the hard way.
Wednesday morning at National Stadium, Muhammad ran a race worthy of the gold medal and produced a time that broke the world record. But McLaughlin caught and passed her on the final sprint, leaning over the line in 51.46 seconds, 0.44 seconds lower than her previous world record. Muhammad crossed in 51.58 seconds, defeating Femke Bol of the Netherlands, the fourth-fastest woman ever, for the greatest silver medal ever.
McLaughlin, three days shy of her 22nd birthday, has it all now: the world record, the gold medal, the rush of oncoming fame. The daughter of Dunellen, N.J., may win another gold at these Olympics, in the 4x400-meter relay, and there’s an outside chance it may even happen alongside Muhammad. One woman is entering the peak of her powers, and the other is holding on to hers. Together, they produced one more epic.
It had been a thrill and, for the participants, something of a release. At the finish line, McLaughlin crouched on the track, without expression.
“It’s the flood of emotions that you don’t know how to process,” she said.
Another world record will be under duress Thursday night in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Grant Holloway came within .01 seconds of hitting 12.80 seconds at the U.S. trials, and he has been peerless over two rounds in Tokyo, running 13.13 seconds in the semifinals. After his blazing first-round victory the night before, Holloway was asked to name his rivals in Tokyo.
“Me, myself and I,” he replied. “Respectfully.”
The women’s 400-meter hurdles had been cast as a marquee event for years, and the men’s version 24 hours earlier only may have ratcheted anticipation. Both gold medalist Karsten Warholm and silver winner Rai Benjamin broke the world record by jaw-dropping margins. It made the prospect of McLaughlin and Muhammad surpassing 51.90 seconds seem less like a dream.
“We could be in for more action tonight,” legendary U.S. Olympian hurdler Edwin Moses told The Washington Post in a text message. “I’m thinking low 51 seconds if not 50.”
“Tomorrow, you will see something similar,” said the British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster, the fourth-place finisher in the men’s race.
It had been a moment five years in the making. Muhammad won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where McLaughlin made her Olympic debut as a 16-year-old. McLaughlin started closing the gap, and the 2019 U.S. championships provided a possible stage for her breakthrough. Instead, Muhammad broke a 16-year-old world record and asserted her supremacy. Muhammad validated it months later, when she broke her own record at the world championships, lowering it to 52.16 seconds.
The pandemic year of 2020 paused their rivalry, but it gave McLaughlin an opportunity to reset her career. She switched coaches to Bobby Kersee, the legendary figure who trained icons from Florence Griffith Joyner to Allyson Felix.
The change enabled McLaughlin to see herself in a new light. Kersee showed her film clips of Moses. McLaughlin viewed the exercise as a way to change her future by reaching into the past. Most female hurdlers take 15 steps between hurdles. Kersee convinced McLaughlin she could take 14 with her long stride, and it redefined her ceiling.
The new training setup also allowed McLaughlin an audience with one of the few athletes who could relate to the demands on her. She practiced every day with Felix, the leading face of U.S. women’s track and field for a decade.
“I’m always asking her questions about certain things, just soaking up every bit of information about how to deal with it as I can,” McLaughlin said. “Really just watching and seeing how she handles things.”
The primary takeaway McLaughlin gleaned: “Attack every moment.”
Her moment came at the U.S. trials in June. With rain falling on the oval in Eugene, Ore., and Muhammad running one lane to her right, McLaughlin became the first woman to break 52 seconds.
The first person to congratulate McLaughlin was Muhammad. She does not view their competition as a rivalry. They had grown united in the pursuit of each other. At once, they strove together and strove against one another.
“People can call it whatever they want to call it,” McLaughlin said at the trials after she broke Muhammad’s world record. “It’s two great athletes pushing each other to be better. There’s no animosity. There’s no hard feelings. It’s just two people trying to be their best. We wouldn’t be able to have these world records go back and forth without one another.”
When McLaughlin seized Muhammad’s world record, she also accepted a burden. For two years, Muhammad had grown to understand the expectation of a “WR” next to her name on every scoreboard. Muhammad did not want to lose her record, but when she did, a weight lifted.
“The pressure’s off,” Muhammad said. “That’s what the difference is. As an athlete, it’s great to be in that number one spot. In the number two spot, you have nothing to lose.”
“You acknowledge that it happened,” McLaughlin said. “But the job’s not done.”
The job is done now. Wednesday’s race was one to treasure. Muhammad will turn 32 in February. As McLauglin realizes the full extent of her powers, Muhammad’s will diminish. For one more day, they pushed each further than they ever had before, than anyone had ever seen.