“Oh my gosh!” she said on the night she became the women’s 68 kilogram Olympic champion. “It feels like this was meant to be.”
She was standing behind a railing, answering questions after beating Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu, 4-1, talking about joining Helen Maroulis as the only U.S. female gold medalists, when she stopped and smiled.
“Well, I don’t want to bring race into it, but now we have a Black woman and a White woman on the Olympic gold medal stage, and it is phenomenal!” she said.
There is an excitement about Mensah-Stock that is impossible to miss. She has approached everything about her first Olympics as if it is the greatest thing to ever happen. She grins, she giggles, she sings, she tells jokes.
She said she loves everything about the Olympics, including her opponent, Oborududu. At one point, Mensah-Stock stopped what she was saying while standing behind the railing on the red carpet because Oborududu happened to walk past.
“Good job, Blessing!” she yelled.
Mensah-Stock was thrilled that it was Oborududu that she faced in the final because her own father was from Ghana and she considers herself “90 percent African with Nigerian in me.” Her first thought, she said, when she walked to the ring with Oborududu was: “Oh my gosh, look at us representing!”
Then she thought: “So freaking awesome!”
Then she said to herself: “If one of us wins, we’re making history,” and by earning silver, Oborududu became the first Nigerian wrestler to earn a medal.
Mensah-Stock, 28, likes to call herself “the silly girl who trips over everything.” She doesn’t pretend to be stoic or gruff or any of the things that wrestlers are supposed to be, especially at events like the Olympics. She makes winning a gold medal look like fun.
And so she was talking about the young Black girls who will watch her winning on Tuesday and want to be wrestlers themselves, maybe even Olympians. She said they were going to “see themselves,” just as she saw herself in Randi Miller, an Olympic bronze medalist in 2008, and Iris Smith, a former American team member.
She said they are going to think: “I can do that.”
Then Mensah-Stock pulled at her hair. “Look at this natural hair!” she yelled.
“Come on, man,” she added, “I made sure I put my puff balls out so they could know. ‘You could do it too.’ So, I’m setting the stage, I know the future is bright, women’s wrestling is growing immensely. These young ‘uns are tough but I love it because they’re going to keep me humble, keep me hungry.”
She laughed again.
“When I first started wrestling I wanted to be an emblem, a light to show younger women that you can be silly, you can be fun and you can be strong, you can be tough and you can be a wrestler,” she continued. “You don’t have to be this tough ‘grrrr I’m going to be mean to you [type of person].' I wanted to be that light.”
On Tuesday, she was a light at an Olympics that has often been dark and empty, governed by rules and quarantines, with restrictions that appear to have worn down some of the athletes here. Mensah-Stock has been determined to have a good time, packing her X-box, Switch and karaoke machine, forcing her teammates — locked inside hotels and athletes’ village suites — to sing along with her.
Mensah-Stock wouldn’t even let herself be upset when Oborududu wrenched her knee, which she had surgery on sometime back, during the match. Not to worry, she has a particular jiggle that always helps the knee recover. She calls it a reset.
“Reset!” her training partner, Maya Nelson, shouted from the stands.
“Okay, yeah,” Mensah-Stock said she thought to herself. “She’s right. Reset.”
Once she was done resetting and had won the gold, she stood on the mat, tears forming in her eyes, and made a heart with her hands. The heart was for those who are no longer alive, she would explain later — including her father, her grandfather, her uncle, and a wrestling teammate who died by suicide.
But the heart was also for those still alive. For her husband and her mother and her aunt and her twin and, well, the whole country too. In fact, she said, the heart was for everyone.
“Oh snap, that’s me up there!” she suddenly yelled, pointing at a television on the other side of the barrier, that was showing a replay of the end of her match. She laughed again, joking about the shock on her face when the gold had been won.
“Whoopsie,” she said.
As she started to walk away, she noticed herself on the screen again. There she was, making the heart sign with her hands.
“Hey, look!” she cooed. “My heart.”