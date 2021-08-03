It’s the best way to think of what faced Simone Biles at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Strip away the specter of the Tokyo Olympics, the five years of suffocating run-up, the scrutiny and debate over her mental state and her willingness to compete. These were eight women in leotards, not “Simone” and “Sunisa” and “Flávia” — celebrities — but athletes with their identifying numbers affixed to their backs. Through that lens, this wasn’t the Olympic final on the beam but a Saturday morning competition for kids — doughnuts and coffee for the parents off to the side. With the stands devoid of fans, it wasn’t such a stretch.