It’s Wednesday in Tokyo, where the Olympic track and field meet continues at top speed. A variety of qualifying events will lead into the day’s first main attraction, with world record holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow U.S. star Dalilah Muhammad vying for gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. Later on, Noah Lyles, who flirted with danger in his semifinal heat, will sprint for a medal in the men’s 200 meters. Elsewhere, the U.S. women’s basketball team will play Australia with a berth in the semifinals on the line. And Team USA boxers Oshae Jones and Richard Torrez Jr. will fight for medals. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Games.

Today in Tokyo

  • It will be tough for anything at National Stadium to top Tuesday’s men’s 400-meter hurdles final, where Norway’s Karsten Warholm edged Team USA’s Rai Benjamin for gold despite both runners breaking world records in what Benjamin called “the best race in Olympic history.”
  • When Athing Mu of the United States arrives at the finish line of the 800 meters, it looks as if she has run a different race. On Tuesday, she won a gold medal.
  • Gabby Thomas “fought tooth and nail” in the women’s 200 meters and came away with a bronze medal.
  • The U.S. women’s pursuit team in track cycling made it to the end of a mentally draining day, winning bronze amid painful memories of former teammate Kelly Catlin.
  • Simone Biles returned, competing in the balance beam and authoring her triumph of these Olympic Games.
