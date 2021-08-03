Today in Tokyo
Born on the Bayou and repping Sweden, Mondo Duplantis is the world’s best pole vaulter
TOKYO — Mondo Duplantis took his first pole vault with a broomstick. He was 2 or 3 years old, and he hoisted himself onto the family couch in the living room of his family’s Lafayette, La., home. Fear is the first benchmark for a pole vaulter: If you feel any, even at the start, it is not for you. Duplantis never felt any fear.
Duplantis, 21, took his latest pole vaults Tuesday night at National Stadium, and it served as an expression of the genius he honed since childhood. He grazed the bar with his chest on one of them with the bar set at 6.19 meters, higher than anyone has ever cleared. He could not break his own world record, and so he settled for a gold medal with a vault of 6.02 meters, in front of American silver medalist Chris Nilsen’s 5.97.
Duplantis may be the greatest track and field athlete competing this week, in the conversation with Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm, Dutch distance expert Sifan Hassan and American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin. Duplantis grew up in the Bayou and competed in college for LSU, yet he jumps wearing the yellow of Sweden, a nation he did not set foot in until adolescence.
Tamyra Mensah-Stock brought her karaoke machine to the Olympics. She’s leaving with a gold medal.
CHIBA, Japan — This was after the horn had blown Tuesday night, and the gold medal had been won and American wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock had run a circle around the ring, carrying an American flag over her head as her teammates in the stands chanted “USA! USA! USA!”
She walked down a red carpet inside Makuhari Messe Hall as the first Black woman to win Olympic wrestling gold for the United States, and the second woman ever. She touched her dangling American flag earrings and laughed and shouted and screamed all at once.
“Oh my gosh!” she said on the night she became the women’s 68 kilogram Olympic champion. “It feels like this was meant to be.”
Even with a silver medal, Brittney Reese’s long jumping career has a storybook ending
TOKYO — The women’s long jump final had one last attempt to determine who would win the gold medal Tuesday morning, so the public address announcer at National Stadium set it up the best she could.
“And Brittney Reese, one of the greatest long jumpers of all-time … has a chance to take another gold,” the announcer bellowed to the mostly empty venue, and that’s how the 34-year-old Reese was introduced for the final jump of her decorated career. She walked out to the runway and got into position like she had done thousands of times before.
After 13 years, 11 medals in major competitions, four Olympic appearances and zero doubt that she was among the best long jumpers ever, it couldn’t get any better than this for a send-off. Her young rival, Malaika Mihambo of Germany, had just overtaken Reese for gold with a 7.0-meter (22-foot 11.6-inch) jump on her sixth attempt, and after Nigeria’s Esa Brume couldn’t clear that number on her last try, the only one left was Reese. She was guaranteed at least silver with only her final jump remaining.
Competitor No. 392 won a bronze medal on beam. Simone Biles won the Tokyo Olympics.
TOKYO — At 6 p.m. Tuesday, competitor No. 392 stood on a mat, No. 323 to her right, No. 395 to her left, introductions to an empty arena up next.
It’s the best way to think of what faced Simone Biles at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Strip away the specter of the Tokyo Olympics, the five years of suffocating run-up, the scrutiny and debate over her mental state and her willingness to compete. These were eight women in leotards, not “Simone” and “Sunisa” and “Flávia” — celebrities — but athletes with their identifying numbers affixed to their backs. Through that lens, this wasn’t the Olympic final on the beam but a Saturday morning competition for kids — doughnuts and coffee for the parents off to the side. With the stands devoid of fans, it wasn’t such a stretch.
“I just did this for me,” Biles said, “and me only.”
Kevin Durant, U.S. men’s basketball team beat Spain to reach semifinals at Tokyo Olympics
SAITAMA, Japan — All the necessary ingredients were in place for a damaging Olympic loss for the United States men’s basketball team Tuesday. Spain arrived at the quarterfinals focused and motivated by years of head-to-head heartbreak. Ricky Rubio, who first emerged as a teenage phenom more than a decade ago, played the game of his life.
The United States endured another slow start on offense, unable to get its three-point shooting on track, and Spain’s size advantage helped it control the boards and protect the rim as it built an 11-point second-quarter lead. Suddenly, Spain, the reigning FIBA World Cup champions and the world’s second-ranked team, appeared to have a real shot at upsetting the top-ranked United States.
But the Americans, who have medaled in all 18 of their previous Olympic appearances, responded well to the adverse circumstances, closing the second quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the score and opening the third quarter with a 22-6 blitz.
When the dust settled, USA claimed a 95-81 win in the quarterfinals at Saitama Super Arena, ending Spain’s gold medal hopes for the fifth straight Olympics. In addition to wins in the gold medal games at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the United States defeated Spain in the 2016 semifinals and 2004 quarterfinals.