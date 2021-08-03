The pursuit of gold in 2021 brought the women of Team USA to Izu, a small town 80 miles southwest of Tokyo, practically in the shadow of Mt. Fuji. Though connected to Tokyo by the Shinkansen bullet trains, the area feels remote and cut off from the rest of the Olympics. But there is a silver lining: Because the covid-19 case numbers are not as high in Izu, the velodrome has had crowds of up to 1,800 — 50 percent of the 3,600 capacity — making it the only indoor Olympic venue to include fans.