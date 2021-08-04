So on a suffocating, soupy Wednesday night at National Stadium, Felix came off the final corner in a semifinal of the women’s 400 meters, carrying all that history onto the homestretch, but also her same grace, her same precision. An Olympic final, in Athens or Beijing or London or even Rio de Janeiro, was a given, because those were the days when the medals flowed in, nine in all, as many as any woman has ever won at the track.
Each of those medals — six gold, three silver — was an accomplishment. An accomplishment here, at the Tokyo Games: reach Friday’s 400-meter final.
“This time around, I don’t know,” Felix said. “You get older, and it seems like it’s harder.”
Preach. Felix, by now, means so many things to so many people — because she is a mother who has returned to her profession and excelled, because she has spoken out against what she considered to be the sexist practices of Nike and started her own shoe company, because she has addressed lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the hardships faced by Black mothers who are systematically and chronically disadvantaged by the health-care system. Her pregnancy was complicated, with both mother and child in peril, and people need to understand it all.
That’s a lot, and she knows it. On the track, she always has been assured, confident. She came here vulnerable and self-aware.
“There were a lot of moments where I was doubtful I would be able to feel like myself again,” she said. “And I’m slowly getting there.”
Judging by her performance Wednesday, she’s quickly getting there. By the time Felix took to the track, two of the three semifinal heats were over, and the task seemed daunting: finish in the top two in the third and final heat, or record one of the two fastest times that didn’t automatically qualify. That standard, when Felix took to the starting block, was the 49.81 seconds turned in by American teammate Quanera Hayes, the North Carolinian who is six years younger than Felix and also a mom.
“We’re just basically holding it down for all moms in the world,” Hayes said, “and just letting them know just to keep fighting and not to stop.”
Felix and Hayes put forth that message at the U.S. trials in June, when Felix clawed her way to second place in the 400, passing two rivals over the second half of the race, beaten only by Hayes. Afterward, Felix scooped up her 2-year-old daughter, Camryn, just as Hayes grabbed her 2-year-old son, Demetrius. Spread that message from Eugene, Ore., to Tokyo and beyond: Women should be empowered and emboldened by motherhood, not limited by it.
Here, though, the coronavirus pandemic has prohibited fans of any kind, including families. So Felix and Hayes are left with FaceTime sessions, multiple times a day. Hayes sings songs — “Walking Through the Jungle” and the like — because it’s the only way Demetrius will look at her on the screen. Wednesday evening, Felix was sure her husband, former sprinter Kenneth Ferguson, had allowed Camryn to sleep through her semifinal back in California — even as it represented something about Camryn’s mother: “The fight to get here.”
And the fight she still has here. When the eight women in the third semifinal hit the homestretch, Felix was running with Jamaica’s Stephenie Ann McPherson. Sada Williams of Barbados trailed, but she had no chance. McPherson pulled away, and crossed in 49.34, the fastest time of the night. But Felix was second in 49.89 — faster than the 50.02 she gutted out at trials, the fastest time she had run as a mother. That, in itself, makes it a wholly new experience.
“When I was younger, I don’t think I ever really thought about making a final,” she said. “It’s just, it’s a part of it. You put it all together, that’s the goal.”
In her 20s, when she had only herself to think about, that process was easy. Here, between FaceTimes with the family, it was something other than that.
“You just have to get smarter and figure it all out,” Felix said. “I’ll say that: I’ve been very intentional. And I’ve had to take it one round at a time. It’s a humbling experience, but it’s also a very rewarding to see the progress.”
To earn a 10th Olympic medal — which would break her tie with Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey, and bring her into a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American on the track — there will have to be more progress. Seven of the eight runners who advanced to Friday’s final ran faster than Felix did Wednesday. They include Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, the silver medalist at the 2019 world championships who won the second semifinal and has the fastest time in the world this year: a 49.08 from April.
Felix won’t be a favorite. But she will be there. She couldn’t assume that, not like she once did. But she’s also not the runner — not the person — she once was.
“Hopefully, a lot of mothers will see themselves in us,” Felix said. “I’ve heard from what seems like thousands of them — all the different situations and scenarios, all that they’ve been through. There’s a lot of similarities. I just want to be that representation.”
She is that. Five years ago, Allyson Felix won silver in the 400. Friday night, she’ll try to match it — or better it. The 4x400 relay — an event in which Felix has three of her golds — awaits. Felix will bring to both races that grace, that precision. But she’ll also bring something more: an appreciation for even one more chance to race at the Olympics, representing more qualities to more people than she ever has.