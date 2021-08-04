Preach. Felix, by now, means so many things to so many people — because she is a mother who has returned to her profession and excelled, because she has spoken out against what she considered to be the sexist practices of Nike and started her own shoe company, because she has addressed lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the hardships faced by Black mothers who are systematically and chronically disadvantaged by the health-care system. Her pregnancy was complicated, with both mother and child in peril, and people need to understand it all.