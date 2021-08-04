Alexander Opeikin, executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation, a group that opposes the Belarusian government, said Tsimanouskaya will now go to Poland from Austria. Poland’s embassy decided to change the plan for “security reasons,” he said.
Tsimanouskaya, a 200 meter specialist, criticized Belarusian Olympic officials in an Instagram video after they tried to force her to run in a relay that she had not trained for.
She said those comments led to an attempt to forcibly send her home on Sunday. The 24-year-old asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and issued a plea for help to the International Olympic Committee. Poland and the Czech Republic both offered her asylum.
Belarus said she was removed from the national team because of her emotional state, but Tsimanouskaya told the BBC she did not suffer from any mental health issues and had not had any conversations with doctors at the Olympic Village.
She told the BBC she was surprised to be told she had to leave because she “didn’t say anything political,” adding that she would like to return to Belarus “when I know that it’s safe … maybe I’ll only be able to return after five or 10 years.”
The IOC launched a formal investigation into the case on Tuesday. Spokesman Mark Adams said it had received a written response from the Belarus Olympic Committee, “which will obviously now be evaluated.”
Adams said the IOC had opened a disciplinary commission “to establish the facts in this case,” and to question the two officials, Artur Shumak, deputy director of the national Track and Field Training Center, and Yuri Moisevich, the national head coach, “who have been allegedly involved in this incident.”
European Union airlines have been banned from flying over Belarus airspace since May, when President Alexander Lukashenko sent a MiG-29 fighter jet to force a civilian plane to land as it was flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania. Belarusian authorities then arrested one of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of an opposition media outlet.
After Tsimanouskaya refused to fly back to Belarus out of fear for her safety on Sunday night, her husband, Arseniy Zdanevich, fled to Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that the country is “ready to provide necessary help during his stay in Ukraine and make him feel safe despite shocking news.”
The Belarusian National Olympic Committee is run by Lukashenko’s eldest son, Viktor Lukashenko. The IOC has refused to recognize Viktor Lukashenko’s election to the post.
Khurshudyan reported from Moscow.