Winkler, 26, knew how she felt. He had been through this in 2016 as a younger man, finishing 12th in Rio, and he felt ready to take the next step in Tokyo. His body of work suggested he would. He won national championships in 2016, 2018 and 2021, after he overcame an ugly bout with the coronavirus in April 2020 that dropped him from training for weeks — “I went through the gauntlet of all the symptoms,' he said — but he recovered and beat Lance Deal’s American record at the U.S. track trials earlier this summer. On Wednesday, he was trying to become the first American to medal in the event since Deal did it at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.