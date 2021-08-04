Her discomfort was evident as she walked off the track and gingerly climbed a flight of stairs. In fifth place in the heptathlon, it was clear that her third appearance in the Olympic Games was over.
“To confirm, it is not a repeat of her recent Achilles injury, which was on her left leg,” British Athletics announced, noting that the injury is to her right calf, on which she was wearing athletic tape.
“I am so gutted for her,” 2000 Sydney Olympics heptathlon champion Denise Lewis, a mentor to Johnson-Thompson, said on the BBC broadcast. “She has worked so hard to get to this stage. Someone’s heart has been trashed on the track. It will be hard for her to come back from this emotionally — but she will.”
Johnson-Thompson, 28, injured her Achilles’ in December, and expectations for Tokyo were deliberately kept low-key. She was fifth in the event standings coming into the 200 meters. Before the Games, she said her injury and the coronavirus pandemic had changed her outlook.
“This sport is brutal at times,” she tweeted after qualifying for Tokyo in June. “I don’t take for granted how lucky I am to be able to do what I love every day & to have people around me with the same vision & belief in me!”