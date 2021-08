She made it, competing in the heptathlon for Great Britain. But as she was running in the event’s 200 meters, something in her calf grabbed during the first half of the race, and she fell to the track, clearly in pain. At first an Achilles’ injury was suspected, but Johnson-Thompson rose and determinedly headed for the finish line, turning down the offer of a wheelchair and completing the race. She was disqualified for stepping out of her lane.