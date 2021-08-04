“Simone said to me, ‘I really want everyone to know I wasn’t being selfish,’” Liukin said. “'I wasn’t there mentally and didn’t feel safe enough to do the other events. If I got hurt, the score will be far less and Team USA can still win a medal.' I think a lot of people didn’t see it that way and she wanted me to get that out there and I think that was important for people to understand.”