Today in Tokyo
Belarus Olympian reaches Poland for asylum bid after fearful refusal to return home
MOSCOW — Belarusian Olympic runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived Wednesday in Poland to seek asylum after refusing to return to her homeland amid fears of reprisals from the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko as it wages sweeping crackdowns on dissent.
Tsimanouskaya, who runs the 100- and 200-meter races, had criticized Belarusian Olympic officials in an Instagram video from the Tokyo Games after they tried to force her to run in a relay that she had not trained for. She said those comments led to an attempt to forcibly send her home Sunday.
The 24-year-old asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and pleaded for help from the International Olympic Committee. Poland and the Czech Republic both offered her asylum.
“I want to thank all Polish consular and diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey,” said Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz. “Poland continues to show its solidarity and support.”
In women’s park skateboard, Tokyo’s youngest Olympians lean on each other
TOKYO — When 13-year-old skateboarding phenom Sky Brown spoke after winning her bronze medal in women’s park Wednesday in the scorching Tokyo heat, it wasn’t her usual manner of public address.
Brown wasn’t communicating directly to her audience on the video app TikTok (she has 1.3 million followers) or Instagram (she had 942,000 followers Wednesday morning and one million Wednesday afternoon). She was facing old-fashioned reporters, most of them men and most of them somewhere in the realm of at least 30 years her senior.
Brown, who lives in California, grew up in Japan and represents Britain thanks to her father’s lineage, had support systems at the ready.
How does it feel to lose at the Olympics? Elite athletes describe the heartache.
TOKYO — When he finally summoned the strength to get off his back, Clayton Murphy rose and walked off the track at National Stadium. The American runner stripped off his uniform and walked bare-chested by a row of television cameras, the ones reserved for the medal winners, not for him on this night, the last-place finisher in the 800-meter final.
But Murphy was still scheduled to talk about it with reporters in the dark bowels of the stadium. The only problem is that he had to wait for the microphone. It was being occupied by Courtney Frerichs, who earlier in the night had won the silver medal in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. So he found a nearby folding chair and was within earshot of her talking about the best night of her athletic career. He took his spikes off and buried his head into his uniform as she spoke. A runner from Botswana stopped to shake his hand and tap his shoulder. Murphy revealed his red eyes and stared blankly at the concrete floor.
“An Olympic medal is an Olympic medal, and I just needed to keep holding on,” Frerichs said into the microphone at one point, amplified by a speaker so everyone could hear, and eventually she was whisked away. Murphy left the chair and took the microphone.
“I don’t know about everyone else. I run for one thing: That’s an Olympic medal,” he said. “I could give two [expletives] about the American record. Really could. I could give two [expletives] about running 1:40. This is what I run for is a medal. There’s some salt in the wound today.”
Medal or nothing: U.S. men’s sprinters have a handoff problem
In the past 109 years, the U.S. men’s team has run the 4x100 relay 40 times in Olympics and world championships, and every race has gone one of two ways. Either the Americans won a medal (27 times) or were disqualified (13 times). Nothing in between.
By far, the biggest reason for DQs has been handoffs that ranged from unlucky to terrible.
So when the men take to the track on Wednesday night Eastern time for qualifying heats, the question will be less about whether they are fast and more about whether they’ll be able to get the baton from one runner to the other.
Noah Lyles won bronze in the 200 meters. Then he let everything out.
TOKYO — Noah Lyles knelt on track at the end of National Stadium and thanked God. He clasped his hands and pressed them to his forehead, an American flag wrapped around his back like a blanket. Two years ago, Lyles set a goal to win three gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But he made that declaration when he still thought they would happen in 2020, before the world and his life changed. On Wednesday night, in 2021, he won a bronze medal. He called the result “boring,” and then before a global audience of people who had watched him run, he bared his soul so that he might help some of them.
Lyles, a 24-year-old from Alexandria, Va., sprinted 200 meters in 19.74 seconds. Canadian Andre de Grasse won gold in 19.50 seconds, and perpetually overlooked American Kenny Bednarek took silver in 19.68.
Lyles and Bednarek, young and famous and at the apex of their sport, walked a victory lap draped in flags. They talked about how hard the last year had been.