The Tokyo Olympics continue with a busy slate of track and field events, including finals in the men’s triple jump, shot put and 110-meter hurdles, where Grant Holloway of the United States is eyeing gold. Later, the U.S. men’s basketball team faces Australia for a spot in the gold medal game. The U.S. women’s soccer team also will take on Australia, with those teams’ second matchup of the tournament coming in the bronze medal match. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo