But Murphy was still scheduled to talk about it with reporters in the dark bowels of the stadium. The only problem is that he had to wait for the microphone. It was being occupied by Courtney Frerichs, who earlier in the night had won the silver medal in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. So he found a nearby folding chair and was within earshot of her talking about the best night of her athletic career. He took his spikes off and buried his head into his uniform as she spoke. A runner from Botswana stopped to shake his hand and tap his shoulder. Murphy revealed his red eyes and stared blankly at the concrete floor.