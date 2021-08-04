Want headlines and stories from the Tokyo Olympics, delivered once daily to your phone?
More about the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23 to August 8. Find the latest news and updates from the Tokyo Olympics here, and join us as we track the Olympic medal count, sport by sport. Here’s the full schedule and TV guide.
- The track and field competition is in full swing: Sydney McLaughlin defeated Dalilah Muhammad for 400-meter hurdles gold and Mondo Duplantis, a Louisiana-born Swede, is set to dominate the pole vault.
- Super-heavyweight Richard Torrez advanced to the gold-medal match. He’ll be the first American to fight for gold since 1988.
- Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team beat Spain to reach the semifinals of the basketball tournament.
- Simone Biles returned for her final event of the gymnastics competition and won bronze on balance beam. It was a difficult week for the U.S. star, but she left a winner nonetheless, writes columnist Barry Svrluga.
- It’s been two years since cyclist Kelly Catlin died by suicide. Her U.S. teammates took bronze in team pursuit while “thinking about her and doing this for her” on Tuesday.
- Olympians are probably older — and younger — than you think. The oldest in Tokyo is 66, while the youngest is 12.
- Trying to stream the Games? Here’s how to watch (some of) the Olympics online for free and what your options are. And sign up for our Olympics newsletter, which will have a daily viewing guide and highlights.
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
Comments are not available on this story.Have a question about our commenting policies? Review our community rules or contact the commenting team.