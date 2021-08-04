Decathlon and heptathlon use formulas that assign points based on performance in each discipline. The better an athlete performs — the faster their times in the track events and the greater distance or height they attain in the field events — the more points they accrue. The formulas are adjusted for the different disciplines so that each are weighed equally (i.e., so athletes who are better at the track events do not have an advantage over those who are better at field events, and vice versa).