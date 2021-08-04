Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
What are the sports in decathlon?
There are 10 disciplines in decathlon: the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 meters, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 meters. In Olympic decathlon, 24 athletes compete for medals.
What are the sports in heptathlon?
There are seven disciplines in heptathlon: the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meters, long jump, javelin and 800 meters. Like decathlon, 24 athletes compete for medals in Olympic heptathlon.
How are decathlon and heptathlon scored?
Decathlon and heptathlon use formulas that assign points based on performance in each discipline. The better an athlete performs — the faster their times in the track events and the greater distance or height they attain in the field events — the more points they accrue. The formulas are adjusted for the different disciplines so that each are weighed equally (i.e., so athletes who are better at the track events do not have an advantage over those who are better at field events, and vice versa).
The athlete with the most combined points at the end of the competition is the winner.
What is the remaining decathlon and heptathlon schedule?
All times Eastern
Decathlon
8 p.m. Wednesday: 110-meter hurdles (USA Network)
8:50 p.m. Wednesday: discus (USA Network)
11:45 p.m. Wednesday: pole vault (USA Network)
6:15 a.m. Thursday: javelin (Peacock)
8:40 a.m. Thursday: 1,500 meters (Peacock)
Heptathlon
8:40 p.m. Wednesday: long jump (USA Network)
11:30 p.m. Wednesday: javelin (USA Network)
8:20 a.m. Thursday: 800 meters (Peacock)
What are the decathlon top 10 standings so far?
After five events
Name
100 meters
Long jump
Shot put
High jump
400 meters
Total points
Damian Warner, Canada
10.12 (1,066 points)
8.24 (1,123 points)
14.80 (777 points)
2.02 (822 points)
47.48 (934 points)
4,722
Ashley Moloney, Australia
10.34 (1,013 points)
7.64 (970 points)
14.49 (758 points)
2.11 (906 points)
46.29 (994 points)
4,641
Pierce LePage, Canada
10.43 (992 points)
7.65 (972 points)
15.31 (809 points)
1.99 (794 points)
46.92 (962 points)
4,529
Steven Bastien, United States
10.69 (931 points)
7.39 (908 points)
14.40 (753 points)
2.05 (850 points)
47.64 (927 points)
4,369
Kevin Mayer, France
10.68 (933 points)
7.50 (935 points)
15.07 (794 points)
2.08 (878 points)
50.31 (800 points)
4,340
Garrett Scantling, United States
10.67 (935 points)
7.30 (886 points)
15.59 (826 points)
1.99 (794 points)
48.25 (897 points)
4,338
Zachery Ziemek, United States
10.55 (963 points)
7.20 (862 points)
14.99 (789 points)
2.05 (850 points)
49.06 (858 points)
4,322
Jorge Urena, Spain
10.66 (938 points)
7.30 (886 points)
13.97 (727 points)
2.05 (850 points)
48.00 (909 points)
4,310
Lindon Victor, Grenada
10.67 (935 points)
7.24 (871 points)
15.39 (814 points)
2.02 (822 points)
49.21 (851 points)
4,293
Pawel Wiesiolek, Poland
10.83 (899 points)
7.27 (878 points)
14.90 (784 points)
2.02 (822 points)
48.24 (898 points)
4,281
What are the heptathlon top 10 standings so far?
After four events
Name
100-meter hurdles
High jump
Shot put
200 meters
Total points
Anouk Vetter, Netherlands
13.09 (1,111 points)
1.80 (978 points)
15.29 (880 points)
23.81 (999 points)
3,968
Noor Vidts, Belgium
13.17 (1,099 points)
1.83 (1,016 points)
14.33 (816 points)
23.70 (1,010 points)
3,941
Nafissatou Thiam, Belgium
13.54 (1,044 points)
1.92 (1,132 points)
14.82 (849 points)
24.90 (896 points)
3,921
Annie Kunz, United States
13.49 (1,052 points)
1.80 (978 points)
15.15 (871 points)
24.12 (969 points)
3,870
Odile Ahouanwanou, Benin
13.31 (1,078 points)
1.74 (903 points)
15.45 (891 points)
23.85 (995 points)
3,867
Erica Bougard, United States
13.14 (1,103 points)
1.86 (1,054 points)
12.69 (707 points)
24.08 (973 points)
3,837
Carolin Schafer, Germany
13.29 (1,081 points)
1.80 (978 points)
13.99 (793 points)
24.33 (949 points)
3,801
Ivona Dadic, Austria
13.61 (1,034 points)
1.83 (1,016 points)
14.10 (801 points)
24.33 (949 points)
3,800
Kendell Williams, United States
12.97 (1,129 points)
1.80 (978 points)
12.41 (688 points)
24.00 (981 points)
3,776
Ninali Zheng, China
13.27 (1,084 points)
1.80 (978 points)
13.55 (764 points)
24.56 (928 points)
3,754
Who are the world record holders in decathlon and heptathlon?
France’s Kevin Mayer set the decathlon world record with 9,126 points at a 2018 meet in France. The Czech Republic’s Roman Sebrle (Athens 2004) and the United States’ Ashton Eaton (Rio de Janeiro 2016) share the Olympic record of 8,893 points.
The heptathlon world record has stood for nearly 33 years since the United States’ Jackie Joyner-Kersee scored 7,291 points at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Joyner-Kersee, in fact, holds the top four scores ever recorded in heptathlon.