A few years ago, he said, he wouldn’t have had the ability to win such a match. He might have dominated weaker opponents, blowing through to a more challenging one like Thursday’s and would somehow lose. In May of 2019 he had a severe knee injury that required surgery. He spent almost a year rehabilitating the injury. The work made his legs much stronger than they were before. He is sure it was that extra strength that allowed him to get that final power.