He had to do something.
So with about 20 seconds left before losing gold, he pushed hard off the mat, flipping Yazdanicharti over, crawling on top and holding on as hard as he could.
“I’m going to squeeze this gut wrench and I hope we don’t go back to our feet,” he later said he thought to himself.
Then two points appeared on the scoreboard. He went from down 3-2 to wining 4-3. Suddenly the match was over and he had won. And almost an hour later, walking around under the Makahuri Messe Hall, wearing his gold medal, he had no idea how he had won at the end.
“I just had to find a way,” he said.
Taylor is 30. This is his first Olympics. He’s won a world championship and a world cup and three golds at the Pan American championships. But somehow he couldn’t walk out of the Tokyo Games without winning one here.
“There was no way I wasn’t going to find a way,” he said. “It’s the gold medal, man. I’m going to find a way. I’m going to have to rip my arms off to find a way if I have to.”
A few years ago, he said, he wouldn’t have had the ability to win such a match. He might have dominated weaker opponents, blowing through to a more challenging one like Thursday’s and would somehow lose. In May of 2019 he had a severe knee injury that required surgery. He spent almost a year rehabilitating the injury. The work made his legs much stronger than they were before. He is sure it was that extra strength that allowed him to get that final power.
“I said this isn’t going to be pretty, it’s going to be hard, I’m just going to have to find a way,” he said. “I’m going to have to get this takedown.”
Then he did. It was the United States’ second wrestling gold medal at these Olympics. On Tuesday, Tamyra Mensah Stock won the women’s 68 kilogram gold.