Rejoining the U.S. team had been such a rush, a frantic scramble that Ragan hadn’t had enough time to train himself properly, building the endurance necessary to get through five fights in 12 days. He had been winded in his four wins before Thursday and yet was able to rely on his power and speed to get through. On Thursday, against the tournament’s second seed — someone who had been preparing for the Olympics for months despite his own pro career — Ragan wore down.