Two rows in front of him sat a Russian reporter who was one of several chanting “Albert! Albert! Albert!” as Batyrgaziev landed several particular heavy blows early in the fight. To his left was Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez, a bronze medalist whose answers drew applause from the Cuban writers in the room. Next to Alvarez was Ghana’s Samuel Takyi, another bronze medalist, the first from that country to win a medal since 1992 and whose every answer was cheered by Ghanan Olympic officials packed the tiny news conference room,
When it came time for the first question, the Russian reporter quickly raised his hand, grabbed a microphone, gazed at Batyrgaziev admiringly and said: “Do you really have no rivals?”
And inside this small room behind the Kokugikan Arena, Ragan slumped in his chair, his eyes staring out from above a giant white mask. He joined the U.S. team just weeks before it left for Tokyo, the beneficiary of canceled qualifiers and collected international points built up in the past that allowed him to return to USA Boxing more than year after losing in the U.S. Olympic trials.
He came back, in part, because there is no better promotion for a young American fighter than being an Olympic medalist. But he also came back because of a T-shirt his family made when he was six, which featured a photo of him holding the belt of former Olympic boxer Rau’shee Warren. Above the photo were the words “Future Olympic Gold Medalist.” Winning Olympic gold had been his dream ever since.
But then he found himself in the final match against Batyrgaziev. With a combined 7-0 record as professionals, they happened to be the first two to meet in a gold medal fight since pro boxers were allowed in the Olympics five years ago. Suddenly, so close to his dream, he realized he had no energy.
“I got tired,” he said before the news conference, while standing in a hallway beneath the stands. “I don’t feel like I was in the best condition.”
Rejoining the U.S. team had been such a rush, a frantic scramble that Ragan hadn’t had enough time to train himself properly, building the endurance necessary to get through five fights in 12 days. He had been winded in his four wins before Thursday and yet was able to rely on his power and speed to get through. On Thursday, against the tournament’s second seed — someone who had been preparing for the Olympics for months despite his own pro career — Ragan wore down.
“There’s no excuses,” he said.
But he also knew the truth.
He lost the first two rounds and finally grasped Batyragaziev’s rhythm in the third, landing punches and actually winning the round to make the fight close. Still, he was not surprised when he ring announcer announced the decision. He dropped his shoulders and left the ring. A few minutes later, he stood starting straight ahead as the Russian Olympic committee flag rose toward the ceiling, barely glancing at the American flag next to it.
After that he was walked into the news conference room with the Russian reporters asking glowing questions, the Cuban reporters politely clapping for Alvarez and the Ghanan officials who were ecstatic. Eventually, one of the Ghanans raised his hand, he had a question for the American.
Ragan’s eyes widened above his mask.
Because Ragan had beaten Takyi in the semifinals, the Ghanan man wondered what Ragan thought of Takyi as a fighter.
The man’s accent made it hard for Ragan to understand what he was being asked. For a second, Ragan looked around confused.
“You?” he said, looking at Takyi.
Takyi nodded.
“Well, he’s young,” Ragan replied. “He’s 20 years old, he’s not professional, but I think if he stays amateur for the 2024 Olympics … he will be even bigger and stronger and win a gold medal.”
The Ghanan officials wearing warm-up suits that said “Ghana” cheered. Ragan slumped back in his chair.
Before the news conference ended, one of the Russian journalists asked Ragan how he felt about a professional fight against Batyragaziev. Ragan said he thought it was a good idea, a revenge fight
“That would be a big headline,” he said.
Soon the most Olympic of news conferences was over and Ragan was off to be a professional boxer again, a silver medal around his neck, one notch short of the prediction on that T-shirt.
“I’ll take the silver medal over not being on the medal podium at all,” he said.