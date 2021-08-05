In 2020, after parts of six years in the minors — a stint that began in 2014, when the Chicago White Sox signed him following the Sochi Olympics — Alvarez was called to the majors in August 2020 by the Miami Marlins, who had to replenish more than half their roster that month amid a coronavirus outbreak. When he debuted on Aug. 5 of that year, he joined Jim Thorpe as the only Olympic medalists from a sport other than baseball to play in the majors.