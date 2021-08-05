But somehow this felt just as big, maybe even bigger. And when Maroulis finished her 11-0 destruction of Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan to win the 57 kilogram bronze, she knelt on the mat and clapped her hands, then raised her hands above her head. No, this wasn’t another gold, but after everything that had happened it felt just as good.
“I have a peace beyond all understanding,” she later said.
The years since Rio have been hard, brutal really. There was the concussion she had in the wrestling league in India early in 2018, the one that wasn’t treated properly that probably led to another concussion later that year and another the next and the diagnosis of PTSD from wrestling and the two hospitalizations and the constant wonder of what was wrong?
Late Thursday night she said that if she knew how hard it was going to go for another Olympics she never would have tried.
But Maroulis is recovered now, as content as she has been in years. Her wrestling has been strong. Besides her semifinal loss on Wednesday to Japan’s Risako Kawai, the eventual 57-kilogram gold medalist, she had torn through every other opponent here. So on Thursday as she waited for her bronze medal match, she wondered why she wasn’t upset about losing the night before.
“But then I realized I spent four years trying to get back my wrestling the way that it felt and be able to not have fear and fire off and be healthy,” she said. “And I’m like ‘that’s the biggest gift.’ Honestly, if I won the gold medal the way that I was before, sloppy, I don’t think I would have enjoyed that very much. I would have rather taken the bronze and wrestled like I did.”
She smiled.
“I didn’t have the perspective [in Rio],” she said. “Maybe I took wrestling for granted because I didn’t know what it was like to not have wrestling. To not have my health, to not have a lot of things that I had always had. This is super special.”
So many times she almost quit in the last few years, certain the PTSD would keep her from being able to properly train, let alone wrestle. But late in 2019 she began to understand how to handle the PTSD, how to confront her fears of having her head hit intentionally and started to heal, first a little and then enough to come back.
In recent days, all the trouble of the past few years has come flooding back. She remembered how she couldn’t sit in a room with lights or make eye contact with people. Here, though, she has been strong and fast and everything she once was. She said she is grateful for the understanding.
Maroulis’s roommate in Tokyo is Tamyra Mensah Stock, the 68-kilogram freestyle wrestler who dazzled everyone when she won the gold on Tuesday and acted as if it were the greatest thing to happen to anyone, ever. Mensah Stock has been running around the U.S. team with a karaoke machine, making everybody sing. Maroulis has found energy in that joy.
“She’s such a light,” she said, Thursday, of Mensah Stock.
But she also watched her 76-kilogram freestyle teammate Adeline Gray lose a gold medal match earlier in the week. It was a bitter defeat, yet Gray seemed happy with her medal, glad to have won something even if it wasn’t gold.
“It took a lot of pressure off and made me see, yeah, just winning any medal at the Olympics is an amazing accomplishment and I don’t need to be so perfectionist,” Maroulis said.
She wouldn’t say if she is done wrestling, even with the concussions and all she has suffered. Maybe it’s too soon for such a decision. Maybe she didn’t want to think about the end. Not when she was just thrilled to be at a place that wasn’t as big as that day five years ago and yet felt just as important.