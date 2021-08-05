“I don’t know why, but this Olympics was really hard for me. And I wasn’t able to produce my best, but I really give all I could give. So I don’t know why the form wasn’t there. This makes me a bit sad. Yeah, because all the season I was pretty regular to beyond 17.60 really easy, and today it was really hard for me to jump even 17 meters. I cannot explain that. I will take time to analyze why that happened in this Olympics and to be ready for other challenge.”