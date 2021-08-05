Nageotte’s mother, Diane, sat among the patrons, under the Christmas lights hanging from the bar’s ceiling. She was hearing that there were 100 more people gathered at the nearby community center, too.
The bar was quiet as Nageotte failed to clear 4.50 meters on her first two jumps. “Everyone got pretty nervous,” Diane said, but she knew her 30-year-old daughter would endure. And she did, clearing 4.50 on her third jump, then 4.75, 4.80, 4.85 — and the bar back home got louder each time. Most everyone was standing and filming the bar’s televisions as she prepared to jump at 4.90, chanting Ka-tie, Ka-tie, Ka-tie! Then the place went quiet for a split-second as she launched into the air.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
As Nageotte cleared the mark inside an empty National Stadium, she was already smiling as she floated down to the mat. A world away, the bar “just erupted,” Diane said, and the party raged on into the late morning as Nageotte became the third American woman to win gold in pole vault.
“The fact that everyone got behind me, it’s just the coolest feeling ever,” said Nageotte, who also became the third American field athlete to win gold in Tokyo, overcoming a slow start to edge silver medalist Anzhelika Sidorova of the Russian Olympic Committee and bronze winner Holly Bradshaw of Britain.
“It’s disappointing that we can’t be there, especially now that she’s done so good. I just want to hug her,” Diane said in a phone interview from Fat Little Buddies shortly after her daughter won. “It’s going to be awhile until I see her, but just having all these people around to help us celebrate has just been wonderful.”
Nageotte admitted that her performance Thursday was a reflection of her year. She had established herself as one of the best pole vaulters in the world, but 2021 got off to a rough start as she battled covid-19 last winter. It sapped her training. She eventually worked her way back and won the U.S. trials in June. But this summer had also tested her — she got food poisoning before a major international meet, and again her training took a hit.
Before Thursday night’s final, she was feeling tightness in the quad of her takeoff leg. It took her more trips down the runway than usual to warm up as she struggled to find a rhythm. She missed her first jumps at the lowest height of 4.50, before clearing it on her third try.
“I was nervous. I know my family got up very early to watch me, and I would have felt very bad to made them get up at six in the morning to watch me no-height, so that was going through my head,” she said. “But my coach [Brad Walker] has done a really good job of teaching me about the cues and the things I can execute, so even though it took me a minute to get that, I was able to finally get my head on my shoulders and start executing.”
Diane had watched as her daughter ran into the stands of National Stadium to hug Walker. When Nageotte walked back down to the track, a camera followed her as a teammate wrapped her in a big a hug and told her: “You did it, baby!”
Nageotte had at one time dreamed of being a gymnast, but after taking up pole vault in seventh grade, her talent and drive in the sport were undeniable. She thrived in Olmsted Falls, a suburb of Cleveland, before competing for the University of Dayton and Ashland University. Nageotte and her friends had a tradition of meeting at Fat Little Buddies when they came home for Thanksgiving break, Diane said. The locals had always been there for Nageotte, rallying around her when her father, Mark, passed away.
“Olmsted Falls is the best little town. I’m so proud to be from there. Growing up, it’s just a wonderful community, a safe community. My dad passed away when I was 16, and I felt like that community helped raise me,” she said. “They really banded around my entire family. I felt their support from day one of his passing. … I know they’re all rooting for me, so it just means that much more to do it for them.”
Even after Nageotte clinched the gold medal on Thursday, she wanted to try one more jump at 5.01 meters, which would’ve given her the American record. She tried to get into the same head space she was in when she was fighting for a medal. But as she pushed off, she realized she no longer had the same power, and decided it could be dangerous to try. She dropped the pole halfway through her run, ran up the mat and started crying tears of joy.
She thought of Olmsted Falls, which had already planned a party for her, medal or no medal, to be held in a community park later this month. A DJ is going to play music and a couple of food trucks will serve meals. There might even be visit to Fat Little Buddies afterward.
“I’m so excited to see everyone: family, friends,” Nageotte said, before busting out in laughter. “I’ll have a drink, don’t get me wrong. Or a few.”