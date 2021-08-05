“I was nervous. I know my family got up very early to watch me, and I would have felt very bad to made them get up at six in the morning to watch me no-height, so that was going through my head,” she said. “But my coach [Brad Walker] has done a really good job of teaching me about the cues and the things I can execute, so even though it took me a minute to get that, I was able to finally get my head on my shoulders and start executing.”