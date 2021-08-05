That these Games — delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, staged without fans for the same reason — would be the Mental Health Olympics was telegraphed long before the cauldron was lit. Once here, the athletes screamed it. In words. In actions. It says here our understanding of and empathy for athletes will never be the same.
But with the Olympics folding its tent and leaving town — not just Tokyo, but vacating our consciousness — this can’t be a once-every-two-years discussion, because then we’re neither listening nor tending to our athletes. We talked about it today. Will we talk about it tomorrow?
Listen to Simone Biles — on repeat.
“I just feel like we have to focus on ourselves as humans, not just athletes, because I feel like we lose touch of our human feelings sometimes,” she said.
Put Noah Lyles on a loop.
“This is a serious issue,” he said. “You don’t want to wake up one day and think, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’”
There was no more pivotal moment of these Games — no medal-winning performance, no world record — than Biles’s decision to stop competing in the midst of the women’s gymnastics team competition. It certainly engendered debate, and that’s fine. On balance, it resulted in an international group hug — certainly from other athletes, who can evaluate each other’s experiences and relate. But also from much of the public at large, which understands that Biles isn’t a role model for returning after a week to win bronze on the balance beam. She’s a role model because she had the wherewithal to step away in the first place.
“I feel like society is shifting in a way, and I would actually give credit to athletes — and celebrities, too — anybody who has a platform,” said Jessica Brantley, the director of mental health services for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. “This is going to be helping any 8-year-old gymnast who might be struggling, any up-and-coming track and field athlete to be able to say, ‘Something doesn’t feel right. They got help. They went to somebody. Is that okay?’”
It is now, and it is going forward. The next Olympics — the Beijing Winter Games — begin in less than six months. It’s hard to imagine the cauldron won’t be lit in some stage of the pandemic, whatever it might be, and therefore will impact athletes’ preparation leading up to the Games and their protocols and life once they arrive.
This is fast-evolving territory, so who knows which athletes from winter sports will speak up and speak out before they arrive in China? (Mikaela Shiffrin, who unexpectedly lost her father since her last Olympics, would be a probable and prominent candidate.) But think about how quickly this area of athlete evaluation developed since the most recent summer Games.
Five years ago coming out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s website included a cursory section on sports psychology that linked to a dozen or so articles, most of which had to do with mentally preparing for competition. Resources were scant. Brantley was hired only last September — by which time the Tokyo Games had been postponed, by which time athletes were preparing in isolation and had their lives, as did we all, defined by the alterations to daily life.
In Tokyo, that was different. The USOPC contracted with a psychiatrist and a psychologist and stationed them in the Athletes Village. When Biles found herself unable to perform skills she had made second nature and pulled out of the all-around as well as three chances for medals on individual apparatuses, she met twice with a sports psychologist and spoke openly about it — not only an indication that the taboos about such talks have evaporated, but free advertising to other athletes about what the USOPC is now providing.
The idea is to keep the discussion going — among athletes, among everyone — once Tokyo is in the rearview. The Olympic Village is dotted with fliers offering to connect American athletes with one of the five sports psychologists they could reach in Japan — plus numbers they could use to anonymously reach out to mental health experts back home. Brantley’s staff is setting up virtual support groups for athletes following the Games three times a week, “and they’re already filling up.” Each discussion could not only help an athlete who’s struggling, but it could bring an idea for what was missing in Tokyo that might assist athletes in Beijing — or Paris in 2024, or Cortina and Milan in 2026, or beyond.
Whatever the benefits ahead, they have roots in the stories and the voices established here. This must be the new normal. It’s worth noting that, after Biles returned to the beam, Cecile Landi, her coach who once competed for France in the Olympics, said she had been asked how she would have handled the circumstances that Biles faced.
“I don’t think I would have had the guts to say,” Landi said. “I would have just avoided and probably hurt myself. So I think she opened the door to so, so many athletes.”
We need to prop it open to stay, and to redefine what it means to push through or grind it out. Persistence is an admirable character trait — if it doesn’t manifest itself in risking injury. The Tokyo Games should teach us that persistence for persistence’s sake isn’t a path forward.
“There’s no good data on pushing through it,” Brantley said. “ … To be able to address mental health concerns and issues, we’re actually starting to build the data and finding that if you can address a mental health issue, you come back better, stronger, with more awareness. There’s so many pieces that we’re just starting to build the story around, because historically it’s been: ‘Push through it.’”
Olympians live odd existences. An accountant, a schoolteacher, a truck driver — each has a rhythm to her day or her week or her year. The Olympic rhythm takes four years, and even in this odd circumstance — with the next Summer Games just three years away — it can be hard to see one from the other. The iron-sharpening happens in almost complete isolation, and then the klieg lights burn bright for 17 days. It is a crescendo that applies to virtually no other occupation.
So as you get ready to turn off these Olympics, remember those pressures and stresses when you flip on the next ones. Some athlete on that stage is struggling with demons we can’t see. Tokyo has taught us that. It’s our job not to forget.