The idea is to keep the discussion going — among athletes, among everyone — once Tokyo is in the rearview. The Olympic Village is dotted with fliers offering to connect American athletes with one of the five sports psychologists they could reach in Japan — plus numbers they could use to anonymously reach out to mental health experts back home. Brantley’s staff is setting up virtual support groups for athletes following the Games three times a week, “and they’re already filling up.” Each discussion could not only help an athlete who’s struggling, but it could bring an idea for what was missing in Tokyo that might assist athletes in Beijing — or Paris in 2024, or Cortina and Milan in 2026, or beyond.